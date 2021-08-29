Following is a press release from the Mid-South Fair:

MEMPHIS – The Mid-South Fair has announced a wide array of ground acts that will be stationed around the property, performing several times a day between Sept. 23-Oct. 3.

Disc-Connected K9s World Famous Frisbee Dogs features the largest collection of the best frisbee dogs on the planet, all of whom are “rescue” pups who were once homeless or living in an animal shelter. The 30-minute routines are choreographed to music, defy the normal relationship between man and canine, and will put a smile on the face of spectators.

Sea Lion Splash is also bringing its entertaining and informative presentation to town. Featuring sea lions from South America and California, the performances showcase the unique interactions between the animals and their handlers. From bouncing balls and shooting hoops to dancing and flashing a grin, these sea lions will have fairgoers laughing from the start.

Also slated for the 11-day event is The Flippin’ Show, an invigorating live presentation combining mechanical innovation and flipping artistry to create an extraordinary exhibition, and The Incredible Bengal Tiger program provides inspirational and educational entertainment. A parakeet exhibit, transforming car, pig races, camel rides and a petting zoo round out the extensive list of additional entertainment.

“By adding ground acts to our already impressive lineup of happenings, we give guests the opportunity to get off their feet and enjoy even more family fun during their time with us,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director. “They can grab a Pronto Pup, funnel cake or a big ol’ turkey leg, take a seat, and get ready to take in educational and engaging performances Sept. 23-Oct. 3 here at the Mid-South Fair.”

Tickets to the 2021 Mid-South Fair are on sale now online and in person at the Landers Center box office. Those who purchase online before midnight on Sept. 23, will receive 25% off each ticket. To purchase discounted tickets or gather more information about what to expect, visit www.midsouthfair.com.