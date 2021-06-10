With summer here, I always get excited about the gatherings that come with the season. I look forward to gathering with my family and friends for fellowship and good food. I thought I’d share some of my favorite appetizers for any summer gathering, some shared to me by my closest friends.

These are quick and easy and crowd pleasers. Enjoy!

Tonya’s Dixie Caviar

1 drained can of whole kernel corn

1 drained can of black eyed peas

1 chopped green bell pepper

Chopped green onion about 5

Chopped tomato ( add enough to make it look pretty with red)

Chopped celery about 3 stalks

Chopped jalapeno peppers (not the canned ones, fresh I used five big ones.)

Mix with Zesty Italian Salad dressing and chill. Eat with Fritos or Scoops.

Roast Beef Sliders

For the Sliders:

20 Hawaiian Rolls

40 slices of thin deli roast beef

8 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese

8 ounces shredded Pepper Jack Cheese

8 ounces shredded Triple Cheddar cheese

6 ounces Horseradish sauce

For the Marinade:

2 sticks (1 cup) butter, melted

3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried mustard

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 Tablespoon Poppy seeds

Assembly takes about 10-15 minutes. Refrigerate for 4-24 hours before baking.

I didn’t use the whole 6 ounces of horseradish sauce. Use to your liking.

Combine marinade ingredients (except poppy seeds) and set aside. Cut rolls in half and lay the bottoms of the rolls in a 9x13 baking dish. Spread a small amount of horseradish sauce over the roll bottoms. Top each roll bottom with 2 slices of roast beef. Sprinkle all three cheese over the top of the roast beef. Spread horseradish sauce on the inside of the top of the roll. Place over cheese. Drizzle the marinade over the top of all of the rolls evenly. Sprinkle with poppy seeds. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours, or overnight. Uncover and bake sliders for 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees or until the cheese is hot and melted.

Sun-dried Tomato Dip

8 ounce cream cheese softened

1/3 cup sun dried tomatoes in oil plus more for garnish

½ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 green onions thinly sliced, plus more for garnish

5 dashes Tabasco sauce or other hot sauce, adjust to taste

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Crackers or vegetable sticks for dipping

Place dip ingredients in a food processor. Whizz for about 20 seconds until the sun dried tomatoes are blended.

Transfer into a serving dish. Serve with crackers, chips or veggie sticks!

Deb’s Corn Dip

2 packages cream cheese

3 cans shoe peg corn, drained

2 cans Rotel (Mexican style with lime and cilantro), drained

Mix ingredients together and microwave until smooth.

Serve with Fritos Scoops.

Have a favorite recipe you want to share? Email Deana at dmsexton823@aol.com.