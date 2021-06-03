My hubby and I love mushrooms. We both had seen the same recipe online and wanted to try it. It was absolutely delicious.

Portobello burgers are something you normally don’t hear about as a main course, but this is all you need for a meal.

I also included some of my favorite appetizers in this column. Kids are out for summer, and these are quick and tasty.

I hope you enjoy these.

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

4 Portobello mushroom caps

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

4 (1-ounce) slices provolone cheese

Place the mushroom caps, smooth side up, in a shallow dish. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, basil, oregano, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pour over the mushrooms. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes or so, turning twice. Preheat grill for medium-high heat. Brush grate with oil. Place mushrooms on the grill, reserving marinade for basting. Grill for 5 to 8 minutes on each side, or until tender. Brush with marinade frequently. Top with cheese during the last 2 minutes of grilling.

Serve on a toasted bun or Texas toast.

Bacon Bomb Dip

1 cup Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

1/2 cup Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese

1/2 cup Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese

8 slices of cooked Bacon, chopped

1/2 cup mayonnaise OR sour cream

2 tablespoons Diced Jalapenos

1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1/4 teaspoon Onion Powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 ounces Diced Pimentos

Combine all ingredients in medium sized mixing bowl and stir to combine.

Refrigerate to cool until ready to serve.

Garnish with sliced green onions or fresh parsley.

To prepare crostini

Slice 10-inch baguette in ½-inch slices.

Brush with olive oil or butter mixed with your choice of spices such as parsley, garlic, salt, pepper, etc.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until golden brown and toasted.

Taco Pinwheels

8 ounces cream cheese room temperature

1 cup Colby Jack cheese shredded

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

2 green onions diced 1 inch into the green

1/2 cup black olives sliced

2 tablespoons pickled jalapeños diced

5 flour tortillas (10-inch tortillas)

In a medium bowl, with a hand held mixer, beat the cream cheese, shredded cheese, sour cream, and taco seasoning until well combined and smooth. Stir in the green onions, black olives, and jalapeños.

Spread the mixture evenly over 5 flour tortillas. Roll up the tortillas tightly and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator for at least four hours or up to 24 hours.

Before serving, take off the plastic wrap. Slice each roll up in half, and then cut three one-inch pinwheels, working from the cut end out. Discard the roll that is made out of the end of the tortilla. You should have 6 one inch thick pinwheels from each tortilla roll up.

