I love the fact that people are now getting to spend more time with family and friends. 2020 threw us all for a loop. I feel like we need to make up for the time lost, and get together and spend quality time with those we love.

I started to feel very disconnected from everyone. My husband and I went to see my sister, Stephanie, and my nephew, Hunter, in Florida for a few days, and then we spent a few days with my mother-in-love, Barbara, and sister-in-law, LeeEtte in Vicksburg.

On our way back from Vicksburg, we stopped in Carrollton to check on my sister, Amanda, brother-in-law Keith, and nephew Dean.

Everywhere we went, there was delicious food and fellowship. We both enjoyed being with our family. That’s what life is all about: spending time with those you love. And what better way to do that than over a delicious meal!

Thought I’d share with you some great recipes for summer gatherings.

I hope everyone is getting out and enjoying your family and friends. You don’t have to go out to a restaurant for a great meal, you can whip something delicious up and enjoy the fellowship at home.

Best Marinated Pork Tenderloin

1 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup olive oil

3 garlic cloves

1 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoons brown sugar

3 pounds pork tenderloin

Place pork tenderloin in large Ziploc bag. Peel and lightly crush garlic. Add garlic and ginger to bag.

Whisk together soy sauce, olive oil and brown sugar in medium mixing bowl. Pour over pork tenderloin.

Marinate in Ziploc bag in fridge for up to 3 days. (Three days equals the most tender pork you've ever eaten.)

Remove from bag and discard marinade. Grill outdoors or broil in oven until medium (about 15 minutes). Very dark and tasty with a light pink center.

This is great over rice or with bakes potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Party Shrimp

1 tablespoon olive oil

1-1/2 teaspoons brown sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 pound uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound), peeled and de-veined.

In a bowl or shallow dish, combine the first 8 ingredients. Add shrimp; toss to coat. Refrigerate 2 hours. Drain shrimp, discarding marinade. Place shrimp on an UN-greased baking sheet. Broil until the shrimp turns pink. 3-4 minutes on each side.

Mrs. Sally’s Cherry Pie

Nut crust:

1 cup plain flour

1 stick margarine

1 cup ground (chopped) pecans

Mix well and pat in bottom of deep pie plate. Bake at 300 degrees for 35 min. Let cool.

Filling

8 ounce package cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

8 ounces cool whip

1 can cherry pie filling

Mix cheese and sugar. Add cool whip and spread over crust. Spread cherry pie filling on top.

Have a favorite recipe you want to share? Email Deana at dmsexton823@aol.com.