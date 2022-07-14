Grilled foods are staples of summertime. There is just something about gathering with friends and family and cooking meals over an open flame to enjoy in the great outdoors — whether at a backyard barbecue or on a camping trip — that makes foods taste even better.

Burgers, steaks and chicken may be some of the first items that come to mind when pondering grilled fare. But vegetarians and vegans should rest easy knowing that vegetables and other non-meats are equally at home on grills, and taste just as smoky and delicious as more traditional fare.

Seitan is a plant-based meat substitute that is utilized in many recipes, including those for grilled dishes. Seitan can mimic the flavor and texture of chicken, and this recipe for “Barbecue Seitan Skewers” from “Vegan Cooking for Beginners” (Publications International, Ltd.) by the PIL editors is sure to please.

Barbecue Seitan Skewers

Makes 4 servings

1 package (8 ounces) seitan, cubed

1/2 cup barbecue sauce, divided

1 red bell pepper, cut into 12 pieces

1 green bell pepper, cut into 12 pieces

12 white or cremini mushrooms

1 zucchini, cut into 12 pieces

Place seitan in medium bowl. Add 1/4 cup barbecue sauce; stir to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Soak four bamboo skewers in water 20 minutes.

Oil grid. Prepare grill for direct cooking. Thread seitan, bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini onto skewers. Grill skewers, covered, over medium-high heat 8 minutes or until seitan is hot and glazed with sauce, brushing with some of remaining sauce and turning occasionally.

Seitan is a wheat gluten meat alternative that has the texture and flavor of chicken. It is right at home in grilled skewers.