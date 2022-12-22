The Christmas season was my Momma’s favorite time of year. Her birthday was Dec. 17, and she told everyone she was a Christmas baby and that’s why she loved Christmas so much. Our house was always decorated from one end to the other. She was a fabulous decorator and loved to entertain. When we moved to Southaven from Eudora, we would have Christmas Eve at my grandparents and then my parents would have their close friends over for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

We always had a grand time. The dining room table would be set up with the most delicious finger foods and desserts. I always love to make candies and cookies for gifts and I was asked to bring those as well.

I’ve learned that homemade goodies are so appreciated and enjoyed by everyone. I always tell people I’ve given a homemade candy to, that these were made with love. And to me, they were.

Here are some of my favorite recipes. I hope you and your loved ones enjoy them as much as mine do.

Hello Dolly Bars

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup graham cracker crumbs, about 8 whole graham crackers

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 cup flaked sweetened coconut

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 (15-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Gather the ingredients.

Heat the oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 13 x 9-inch baking pan.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Combine it with the graham cracker crumbs in a bowl and mix well. Spread and evenly pat the crumb mixture in the bottom of the baking pan.

Sprinkle the semisweet chocolate chips evenly over the crumb mixture, followed by an even layer of the butterscotch chips, the flaked sweetened coconut, and finishing with the chopped walnuts.

Drizzle the sweetened condensed milk evenly over the bars, without stirring, so the layers remain intact.

Transfer to the oven and bake for 25 minutes.

Cool the pan on a rack and then cut into bars.

Lemony Lemon Brownies

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup flour

2 eggs, large

2 Tsp lemon zest

2 Tsp lemon juice

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

For the tart lemon glaze:

4 Tsp lemon juice

8 tsp lemon zest

1 cup icing sugar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Grease an 8x8 inch baking dish with butter and set aside.

Zest and juice two lemons and set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixture fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the flour, sugar, salt, and softened butter until combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, lemon zest, and lemon juice until combined.

Pour it into the flour mixture and beat for 2 minutes at medium speed until smooth and creamy. Pour into baking dish and bake for 23-25 minutes, should turn golden around the edges.

Allow to cool completely before glazing. Do not overbake, or the bars will dry.

Filter the powdered sugar and whisk with lemon zest and juice.

Spread the glaze over the brownies with a rubber spatula and let glaze set.

Cut into bars and serve.

Chess Squares

1 box yellow cake mix

3 eggs

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

4 cups (1 lb) powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 300 and spray a 9x13 dish with cooking spray. Mix cake mix, melted butter and one egg to a soft dough. Press into the bottom of the pan.

Mix powdered sugar, softened cream cheese and remaining two eggs until smooth, about 1-2 minutes. Pour on top of crust. Bake at 300 for 40-50 minutes until top is golden brown.