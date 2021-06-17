STARKVILLE — Bulldog Bash, Mississippi’s largest, free outdoor concert sponsored by Mississippi State’s Student Association, is returning in the fall after a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year’s Bash is set for Sept. 17 in downtown Starkville at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets, before the MSU vs. University of Memphis football game on Sept. 18 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Liv Hunter, Bulldog Bash director, said the decision to move the date to a non-home football game weekend was a well-thought-out evaluation of the event by both the Bulldog Bash committee and the city of Starkville.

“Bulldog Bash has grown tremendously in the past 20 years and, for this reason, it deserves its very own weekend that will bring even more visitors to campus and to Starkville,” Hunter said.

Begun in 2000 as a way to bring together the university’s student body, employees, alumni and local community, many have labeled it the most successful student-led event in the Southeast. With a crowd of 2,000 in its first year, the number has swelled over the past two decades and exceeded 30,000 in 2019.

For more information on Bulldog Bash and sponsorship opportunities, visit msubulldogbash.com or contact the MSU Center for Student Activities at 662-325-2930.