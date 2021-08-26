STARKVILLE — Country music singer, songwriter and Mississippi native Hardy will headline this year’s Bulldog Bash sponsored by the Mississippi State Student Association and Clark Beverage Group.

Set for Nov. 5, the state’s largest, free outdoor concert will be held at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets in downtown Starkville.

Bulldog Bash begins at 3 p.m. with Maroon Market, which includes local musicians on stage, art, food vendors and a kid zone.

At 6:30 p.m., the winner of Battle of the Bands, hosted by MSU’s Music Maker Productions, will perform on the Clark Beverage main stage. The Battle of the Bands takes place this Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. in Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium.

Headliner Hardy takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. Born in 1990 in Philadelphia — just 60 miles from MSU — Hardy has become a chart-topping singer with songs such as “Rednecker” and “Y’all Boys” featuring Florida Georgia Line. He has reached No. 1 as a songwriter with such tunes as “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton, “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line and Jameson Rodgers’ debut single “Some Girls.”

With a bachelor’s degree in songwriting from Middle Tennessee University, Hardy moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue songwriting. In 2018, he was signed to Big Loud Records. Later that year, he released his first EP “This Ole Boy.” Since then, he has toured with Florida Georgia Line and released a debut album “A Rock.” Most recently, Hardy was featured on Brantley Gilbert’s single “The Worst Country Song of All Time” released in June.

Proceeds from Bulldog Bash will benefit MSU’s Dance Marathon, sponsored by the MSU Center for Student Activities. State DM is a philanthropic movement that unites people to raise funds and awareness for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The funds received from this philanthropy directly impact children. For more information or to donate to State DM, visit http://statedm.weebly.com.

For more information on Bulldog Bash, including sponsorship opportunities, see www.msubulldogbash.com, or contact the MSU Center for Student Activities at 662-325-2930 or visit the office in Colvard Student Union, Suite 314.

MSU Bulldog Bash is online at www.msubulldogbash.com, Facebook @MSUbulldogbash, Twitter @MSUBulldogBash, and Instagram and TikTok @msubulldogbash.