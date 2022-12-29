On Dec. 16, we began Christmas celebrations in earnest as Wing A had their Christmas party. The afternoon was filled with family, laughter, presents and the reading of Luke 2, just to remind us of the reason for this blessed season.

It has been close to three years since we had a celebration for Christmas where we gathered in a large group. Family was such an important part of this season for us in the past, and even though we had the Christmas cart float down the hallways with good food and gifts, it just wasn’t the same. Well, this year we had everything — family, food, staff, gifts, laughter and Jesus.

Our staff always makes sure that every resident has a special present. The administration does the same by canvasing the staff to make sure that each resident’s needs are met. Having worked with people all my life, I can truly say that Tallahatchie General Hospital administration is generous to the Extended Care Facility.

Right before our season kicked off, we received a phone call from Ajinomoto. They wanted to bring warm blankets for all of the Extended Care Facility residents. When the weather took a blizzard turn, we were even more grateful for them.

Throughout our year we are blessed by this community as they check often to see what we need. It is amazing that all I have to do is ask and someone steps up to make sure these elders are cared for, no matter how small the need.

Next week we will feature pictures from the Wing B Christmas party which was held on Dec. 23.

We hope your Christmas was as blessed as the ECF one was with toddlers who hugged, staff who cared, family that visited, and a gathering that brought both smiles and laughter.