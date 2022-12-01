Special to The Sun-Sentinel

WEBB — West Tallahatchie High School’s annual National Beta Club induction ceremony was held Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the WTHS auditorium.

The program’s theme was “Mission, Driven, Motivated, and Dedicated to Achieving Excellence.”

Myiesha Wright opened the program with call to order, followed by the welcome from Mrs. Nichole Harris-Rosebud. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Nicholas Williams, and then Tony Young Jr. offered words of meditation.

After that was a song by Benjamin Saulsberry and the introduction of the speaker, Mrs. Rasheda Barksdale, by Rod’Dedra Green. Closing remarks were given by Principal Shirlaurence Fair.

Barksdale, a product of Mound Bayou, received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Mississippi Valley University in 2001. She also received her MBA from Delta State University in 2004, and is currently in pursuit of her Doctorate of Business Administration. Over the last five years, she has served as principal at D.M. Smith Elementary School.

She currently resides in Cleveland, and with 22 years of experience in the field of education, she brings a wealth of knowledge and passion. Barksdale said she endeavors to make D.M. Smith a model for innovative learning — a place that embodies collaborative leadership, teacher development and the growth mindset.