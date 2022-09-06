Special to The Sun-Sentinel

Carly Flautt of Webb is the Tallahatchie County recipient of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors’ 2022 County Employee Scholarship.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors presented Flautt with a $500 check as the Tallahatchie County recipient of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors 2022 County Employee Scholarship.

Flautt, the daughter of Steven and Jennifer Flautt, is a 2022 graduate of North Delta School and will be attending the University of Mississippi in Oxford in the fall.

“We wish her the best in this next chapter of her life, and all further ventures,” according to a statement from Tallahatchie County supervisors and the MAS.

This year, the MAS County Employee Scholarship program awarded $33,000 in scholarships to dependents of current or retired county employees around the state.

Derrick Surrette, executive director of MAS, said, “The MAS County Employee Scholarship program is one way that our association can give back to the employees of our counties. We hope to have an even greater response to the program next year.”

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors is a non-profit support association for Mississippi’s 82 counties.

Since its inception in 1928, MAS has been committed to the improvement of county government across the state.

MAS members have been instrumental in implementing efficient and effective grassroots government that serves the general welfare not only of the counties themselves, but of the entire state.

For more information about MAS, visit the website at www.mssupervisors.org.