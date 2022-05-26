Special to The Sun-Sentinel

Claudia Fox is the recipient of the Betty W. Robbins 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award for Region II of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA).

Fox is a life member of the Junior Auxiliary of Desoto County, headquartered at Olive Branch.

Region II of NAJA consists of 13 chapters, two of which are located in Mississippi and 11 in Tennessee.

Fox was nominated, according to a post on the DeSoto chapter’s Facebook page, because “she perfectly exemplifies the standards of a Junior Auxiliary lady through her involvement in and dedication to her community.”

“For years, Claudia served as chair of our annual Jump Back to School event, a project involving school supplies and other school-related needs,” the post continued. “She enjoys serving these children so much, she has continued to assist in the project since becoming a life member.”

Outside of the Junior Auxiliary, Fox is an active volunteer and serves on the board for the Olive Branch Food Pantry, the post added.

The Betty Robbins Volunteer of the Year Award is presented annually to NAJA members who have made a difference by enriching the lives of children in the community.

Fox is the daughter of Mike Fox and Gay Roberson Fox, both of Charleston.