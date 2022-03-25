Special to The Sun-Sentinel

OAKLAND — Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce volunteers are hard at work creating hundreds of yellow ribbons for the April 16 Yalo-Ribbon Festival here.

The festival will feature a Town Market with arts, crafts and food vendors beginning at 9 a.m.

An Easter egg hunt with more than 500 eggs for children will begin at 11 a.m.

An Easter bonnet parade and competition will be the highlight at noon.

Festivities wrap up with a cakewalk beginning at 1 p.m. There will be five rounds of walks with approximately 12 cakes awarded in each round. The final round will end with the last number drawn winning both a cake and a cash prize.

There is no charge for the Easter egg hunt or for the Easter bonnet parade and competition.

Town Market arts and crafts spaces are $25 for each booth space. There is a $5 entry fee for each round of the cakewalk, or $25 for all five rounds.

The festival is the first activity of the newly formed Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will feature yellow ribbons all over the town, playing of the song, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree.”

The town is named for the oaks that were here when the town was settled.

An original art piece by Oaklander Gay Lynn Haynes will be featured as the festival’s logo.