WEBB — Members of West Tallahatchie High School’s royal court will be honored as part of homecoming festivities during halftime of Friday night’s South Delta at West Tally football game here.

The game kicks off at 7.

Candidates for Miss Homecoming are:

» Christal Hoskins, the daughter of Kesi Harrison and Christopher Hoskins of Webb, loves to spend time with family and friends, and helping others.

» La’kayla Willingham, the daughter of Sebrena Hurd and Leon Willingham of Glendora, enjoys indulging in her hobbies of cheering, playing basketball and volleyball, and track and field. After graduation, she plans to attend Concorde Career College and earn a degree in dental hygiene.

» Aakyiah Young, the daughter of Chiquita Young and Toney Williams of Tutwiler, loves to read. After graduation, she plans to attend Northwest Mississippi Community College and major in nursing.

Miss and Mr. WT are:

» Corrianna Carson, the daughter of Andrae Carson of Webb and Ebony Anthony Simpson of Tutwiler, whose hobbies include hanging out with friends, riding four-wheelers and making money. After graduation, she plans to attend Coahoma Community College and major in business management and real estate.

» Roddarius Moss, the son of Roderick Moss Sr. of Chicago and Aquarius Simmons of Glendora, enjoys playing basketball. After graduation, he plans to attend college, major in physical education and become a head basketball coach.