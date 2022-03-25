CHARLESTON — Mary Frances Cox Williams, age 82, passed away after a short illness in Arlington, Va. on Monday, March 28.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Friendship East Baptist Church near Charleston with interment following in the church cemetery. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

She was an “Airforce wife” and was preceded in death by her husband, William Albert “Pap”Williams. She was also a real estate agent in the Washington, DC area for many years. Mary participated in many local organizations most notably the Women of the Moose, American Legion Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, and the Virginia Republican Women’s Committee.

She is survived by her son, William Albert “Al” Williams Jr. of Springfield, Va.; her daughter, Leigh Ann Williams of Alexandria, Va.; and 5 grandchildren.