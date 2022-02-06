Special to The Sun-Sentinel

On Saturday, May 14, a total of 26 students from eastern Tallahatchie County received Meek Foundation education and trade scholarships to attend the program of their choice in Mississippi.

The Meek Foundation, founded by Ed and Becky Meek in 2021, provides educational development opportunities to Mississippi students through scholarships to trade, tech and vocational programs, and two-year and four-year degree programs to institutions in Mississippi.

The Meek Foundation is currently focused on providing financial assistance to students from eastern Tallahatchie County. Ed Meek is a native of Charleston and Becky Meeks is a native of Paynes.

A total of 26 students were selected from the nearly 60 applicants in 2022 to receive financial assistance ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 for their freshmen year.

A scholarship presentation event was held May 14 at the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE) building in Charleston.

The scholarship recipients are planning to attend various community colleges and state universities within Mississippi.

Two of the 26 students, Shelby Boone and Libby Miller, were recipients of the Meek Foundation’s Leslie Westbrook Scholarship, a $5,000 scholarship provided to students attending the University of Mississippi. Westbrook, a 1968 Ole Miss graduate, provided the funds to support incoming freshmen to attend her alma mater.

2022 Meek Foundation scholarship recipients are Shelby Boone and Breck Brewer, both of North Delta High School; Aaliayah Bridges, Zyashanti Brooks, Cordarius Callaway, Kendal Coker, Jakesia Davis and Adrianna Flowers, all of Charleston High School; Ava Ford of Grenada High School; JaShunna Greer, Tykerionna Hill, Paris Holmes, Markeyliah Johnson and Jarvis Miller, all of Charleston High School; Libby Miller of North Delta High School; Ke’Mareon Moore of Charleston High School; Josh Nelson of North Delta High School; DeShanelle Price of Charleston High School; Houston Snyder of Kirk Academy; Barrett Stanford of Grenada High School; Erica Tellis, Jordan Tellis, Deja Walker, Elizabeth Willard and Jessie Willard, all of Charleston High School; and Sarah Grace Wolfe of North Delta High School.

To date, the Meek Foundation has been able to provide financial assistance to 48 east Tallahatchie residents since its founding in 2021.

To learn more about the Meek Foundation and its funding opportunities, visit meekfoundation.com or contact Meg Sinervo at meg.sinervo@meekfoundation.com.