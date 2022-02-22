Sheila Walker has been presented with the Modern Day Technology Leader Award, recognition given during the recent Black Engineer of the Year Awards.

Walker, a Charleston native, is the daughter of coach Craig and Linda Walker. She is a 1984 graduate of Charleston High School.

A resident of Fort Worth, Texas, Walker is a computer analyst process specialist with Lockheed Martin, an American aerospace, arms, defense, information security and technology corporation with worldwide interests.

According to a company newsletter, Walker is an adjunct professor with Tarrant County Community College in Fort Worth, and for the past six years has served as an active referee with First Robotics Competition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Last year, Walker was accepted into the Rising Technical Talent program at Lockheed Martin, a prestigious program that will allow her to not only expand her technology network but continue to learn new concepts that can advance the organization, the biographical sketch noted.

Walker has been a technical skills instructor in the Lockheed Martin Leadership Association.

She is a certified Scaled Agile Academy Framework scrum master, leading a team of eight individual contributors using Agile project management techniques.

Founded in 1986, the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) is a globally-recognized event that celebrates the achievements of people who are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Hosted by US Black Engineer magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, the 36th annual BEYA STEM Conference was held this year on Feb. 17-19.