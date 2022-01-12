Members of the East Tallahatchie High School Class of 1962 gathered Oct. 22 in the Charleston First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall for their 60-year reunion. Pictured in front, from left, are Gay Douglas Tharpe, Marlene Carpenter, Linda Cunningham, Jamie Rideout, Pauline Tartt Williams, Virginia Estridge Copeland, Diane Cobb Ellett, Lyn Brasher Hailey, Janice Morgan Rogers, Charlotte Hargett Richards, Sandra Sue Hall Parker and Judy Pritchard. In back, from left, are Dan Shook, Byron Burns, Jerry Rowe, Don Allison, Wesley Wolfe, William Rice, James (Super) Napier, Barbara Adams Napier and Judy Woodruff James. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)