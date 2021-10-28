Special to The Sun-Sentinel

OAKLAND — From how to decorate your table for the holidays to guided holiday art lessons, the Oakland Holiday Market, Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., brings something for everyone. The Market is located at 304 Holly Street in downtown Oakland.

Mahaley Hames of Oakland, known for her creative décor at The Irby House in Oakland, will lead workshops on how to decorate your table for the holidays. Sessions will be presented at 10 a.m. and again at noon.

Art instructor Gay Lynn Haynes of Oakland will offer holiday art classes in which participants will leave with a holiday painting they have created under her guidance. These classes require pre-registration and will cost $15 per person for supplies. Pre-register by emailing Oaklandtownmarket@gmail.com or calling 601-853-3942 and leaving a message. Children’s classes are limited to eight and will be at 10 a.m. Adult class is limited to six and begins at 11. There are still spots available in each class.

Hand-carved stonework, pottery, wreaths, ornaments and Oakland-themed products including mugs, Christmas cards and notecards will be available. Local churches will offer cakes, cookies and other baked goods. Hand-tied fishing lures, jellies and jams, hand-crafted scarves, turned bowls and wooden Nativity scenes are among other offerings.

Exhibitors are announced regularly on Facebook, @OaklandTownMarket. The Market is open to exhibitors, vendors and attendees at no cost. An exhibitor form must be completed. Food vendors are welcome. Email Oaklandtownmarket@gmail.com for a form or go to Facebook and search Oakland Town Market.

For more information, contact Linda Ross Aldy at Oaklandtownmarket@gmail.com or leave a message at 601-853-3942.