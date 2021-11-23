Special to The Sun-Sentinel

Why clutter your backyard with multiple fruit-bearing trees when you can grow a variety of fruits together on one tree? That’s what gardener Hussam Saraf did in his backyard in Shepparton, Australia, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

He simply grafted 10 fruit tree cuttings onto a single tree trunk and, voila, he had his pick of white and yellow nectarines, white and yellow peaches, blood and yellow plums, peachcots, apricots, almonds and cherries.

Although it impressed the folks at the Guinness World Records organization enough to recognize his achievement, they said only five of the cuttings — plum, apricot, almond, peach and cherry — qualified; the other five were redundant.

Saraf says he is determined to do it again, promising to graft 10 different varieties of fruit on a single tree.