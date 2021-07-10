Editor's note: The following citation was read before presentation of the "Hometown Hero" award on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Gateway to the Delta Festival in Charleston.

She goes above and beyond. She is always looking for ways to help those around her. She became involved with CARE [the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort] in the early days of its existence. She opened the doors of her home for the Christmas Tour of Homes and for major membership drive events. She also chaired a hugely successful fund-raising event held at CARE featuring recording artist Eden Brent.

She has served numerous years on the CARE board of directors, now on the advisory board, and has also devoted time to other worthwhile projects in her adopted city of Charleston.

Working in conjunction with the Rotary Club and Mayor Sedrick Smith, she was a major player in initiating the Clean Up Charleston event held last spring and she has been a force in pursuing the implementation of a city animal shelter.

As trustee of a charitable trust created by her close friend who loved to visit her home in Charleston, she has made it her mission to distribute thousands of dollars to non-profit organizations that serve Charleston and the surrounding area.

She was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, and attended Peabody College at Vanderbilt University, where she majored in biology. While in school, she worked for a local truck sales business that became a major player in the transportation industry. With her hard work ethic and efficiency, she became the executive secretary to the CEO.

After her marriage to Ken, aka “Mr. Wonderful,” she continued her employment with General Transportation Services until her daughter Kate was born, and she decided to become a stay-at-home mom and devoted herself to the upbringing and education of Kate and her brother Kendall.

She volunteered her time and energy at her children’s schools, in addition to teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School at her home Church, Belmont Heights Baptist in Nashville. These days, when she is at home in Charleston, she attends First Baptist Church.

As her husband’s construction business grew, she took on the role of office manager, a position she filled until the company sold in 2004. Two years prior to that sale, they formed Gregory Properties, which invested in agricultural and hunting properties in Tallahatchie and surrounding counties.

It was 2002 when they purchased a historic home in Charleston. The home, which was built in the early 1900’s by Lamb-Fish Lumber Company, was known to many local residents as the “Nun’s house.” She took great pride in the renovation and improvements to the home and the grounds, which she lovingly named “Oak Haven,” an acknowledgement of the beautiful oak trees that dotted the property and the pleasure she derived from it being a get-away destination for family and friends.

She enjoys the casual atmosphere in Charleston, although at times things might be a little too laid back when she wants to see a project completed. The old saying “never met a stranger” perfectly applies to her and could be why she has so many friends in Charleston. Among her favorite pastimes, all secondary to her grandchildren, are playing bridge, working in her flower garden, bass and red snapper fishing, going to Rebs, Titans and Predator games, and just recently learning how to use charcoal and oils to express her artistic talent.

She has a determination like no other, and wants to see Charleston grow and prosper. This is evident in all the work she has done thus far through CARE and the Rotary Club. We are honored to have her calling Charleston home.

The 2021 CARE Volunteer of the Year is Patti Gregory.