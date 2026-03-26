A fire blazing through more than 2,000 acres in Carroll County led to evacuations from 10 homes Friday, a state fire official said Friday afternoon.

Residents of homes on County Roads 163, 218 and 360 were being evacuated, Chris Burnham with the Mississippi Forestry Commission said just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The fire encompassed 2,400 acres, an increase of 600 acres from what Burnham had reported at 4:10 p.m. Friday, when 45% of the blaze was contained.

The cause of the fire was not known Friday, but Burnham said weather conditions, from a front pushing in to high winds and low humidity, were a factor, as well as a drought.

Ken Strachan, the county’s emergency management director, said his office received an alert at 3:23 p.m. Friday about a grass fire along County Road 145.

- Gerard Edic is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact him at 662-581-7237 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com. You can support his work with a tax-deductible donation at bit.ly/4kSf3Ka.