Denman Fly, of Charleston, will join outstanding students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Medicine & Health Care, this summer on the campus of Emory University.

He is the son of Jimmy and Mary Fly, and is a fourth grade student at Pope School.

NYLF Medicine & Health Care is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (http://www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Denman was nominated to attend the forum by his English teacher, Joann Davis, at Pope School.

Denman is passionate about sports and plays intramural baseball and flag football at South Panola. He is also a member of the Merit classes at Pope School.

He is an active member of First Methodist Church in Charleston. With dreams of becoming a heart surgeon, Denman is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provides.

“I am excited for Denman to meet, work and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Dr. Jan Sikorsky, vice president of Education for Envision.

“NYLF Medicine & Health Care is a wonderful opportunity for ambitious young students to explore their interests outside the classroom and discover how to innovate and think creatively through hands-on immersive learning,” Sikorsky noted. “Our students are challenged with real-world simulations and problems, working together to develop unique solutions and projects to bring life to their studies and career interests.”

For over 40 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world.

In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways.