MARKS — Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the recent sentencing of Pamela Latrice McNutt, 44, for one count of Embezzlement by a Public Official. McNutt stole nearly $150,000 in funds from the city of Marks, while employed as the city clerk.

On March 2, Eleventh Circuit Judge Linda Coleman sentenced McNutt to serve 12 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with three years to serve on the Intensive Supervision Program, nine years suspended, five years of supervised probation, and four years of unsupervised probation. She was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and a $500 assessment to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund. In addition to forfeiting her $50,000 security bond, McNutt was ordered to pay $98,428.68 in restitution.

"Our office will continue to hold those who defraud our communities accountable," said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. "This abuse was hurtful, and it affected hardworking Mississippians. I am grateful to our incredible team of investigators and prosecutors who ensured that justice was served in this case."

This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Mississippi Attorney General's Office on a referral from the Office of the State Auditor.