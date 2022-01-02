GRENADA – Guaranty Bank & Trust Company CEO and President Hue Townsend today announced that Frank Bradford, Jr., has joined the bank and will serve as a Commercial Relationship Banker in its Grenada Office. Guaranty Bank provides the traditional community bank experience of building personal banking relationships. We invite you to stop by 1433 Sunset Drive to meet Frank and see our new state-of-the-art facility that showcases many personal and business banking solutions.

Bradford earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Delta State University in 1981 and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Bank Administration, Vanderbilt University’s Tennessee Commercial Lending School, and the Mississippi School of Banking held at the University of Mississippi. He brings approximately 40 years of banking and financial management experience. Bradford is married to the former Bernice Hollis, and they have two children: Latasha and Frank III and one granddaughter, Khyrsten.

Active in the community, Bradford has served as past president of the Grenada Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grenada Rotary Club. He is a Board Member of the Grenada Economic Development District and the Grenada unit of the Boys & Girls Club. Bradford is a Deacon with Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and serves as treasurer for Christ Centered Cross. He is involved with many other volunteer and community service positions.

“We are pleased to welcome Frank, a local banking veteran who brings us his banking expertise and knowledge of the community,” Townsend said. “Being staffed with experienced professionals like Frank is what sets us apart in our communities.”