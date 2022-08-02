CHARLESTON — Franklin “Butch” Richey, age 81, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, at his home

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Newsom Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Shelley Schallions officiating. with interment following in Magnolia Garden Cemetery.

Butch enjoyed traveling, fishing, farming and camping. He loved his nephew and niece.

Those whom he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Richey; nephew, Phil May and niece, Laura Quinn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Jo Venable Richey; one sister, Norma May; and one nephew, Teri May.

Pallbearers were Kevin Booth, Cluff Pritchard, Sy Pritchard, Rocky Winters, Phil May and Stacy Calder. Honorary pallbearers are Blake Booth, Brian Calder, Dwight Calder and Stephan Mullins.

