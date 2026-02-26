GRENADA — Nonprofit HERE (Housing: Economic Resources & Education) will host a housing resource fair Thursday, March 12, at the Lewis Johnson Center, 299 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Grenada.

The event is bolstered by a strategic partnership with the city of Grenada, the city of Charleston and the Mississippi Development Authority, reflecting a regional commitment to expanding housing opportunities and economic stability.

The fair is a free, come and go event running from 12-5 p.m., designed to bridge the gap between residents and the vital services they need to secure, maintain and improve their homes.

In addition to the main resource fair, this year's event features two specialized sessions for contractors and prospective homeowners:

» Fortified Roof "Lunch and Learn" (12 p.m.): A dedicated session for local contractors to learn about the benefits and technical requirements of Fortified Roof standards, helping to build more resilient communities

» Homebuyer Education Workshop (5-7 p.m.): A deep dive session for individuals wanting to learn the step-by-step homebuying process, from credit readiness to closing

With an expected attendance of over 200 participants, the fair will feature a diverse range of organizations offering expertise in:

» Homeownership assistance: Navigating the path to buying a home

» Rental resources: Rights, responsibilities and assistance programs

» Financial literacy: Credit building and budget management tools

» Economic education: Programs designed to foster long-term financial stability

"Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop where residents can get their questions answered and walk away with a clear path for their future," said Lakeylah White of HERE. "By partnering with the cities of Grenada and Charleston, we are ensuring that housing — the foundation of economic success — is accessible to every family in the region."

Local housing-related organizations interested in hosting a resource table are encouraged to contact hereishome.org@gmail.com for registration details.