WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for deaths related to coronavirus (COVID-19) to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.

To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance, the policy states:

» The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19.

» If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant. FEMA will also consider documentation from other individuals not listed as the applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual.

» An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals.

» The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

» This assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.

» Funeral expenses must not be covered by other sources. Other sources may include funeral or burial insurance or financial assistance from voluntary agencies, applicable government programs/agencies, or other entities.

Other stipulations apply. Read the full policy here.