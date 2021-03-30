The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service recently announced that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, and Mississippi was soon to follow.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue has extended the state's filing deadline for 2020 individual income tax returns from April 15 to May 17.

The federal tax filing postponement only applies to individual federal income tax returns and payments for the 2020 tax filing year. Relief doesn’t apply to estimated self-employment tax payments, which will be due on April 15, 2021, as usual.

Likewise, the Mississippi filing extension only applies to the filing of the individual income tax return and payment of tax due.

In both instances, penalty and interest will not accrue on the returns filed and payments made on or before May 17, 2021.