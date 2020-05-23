Skip to main content
Memorial Day is Monday, May 25
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 12:40pm
Obituaries
Faye Porter
PHILLIP — Faye Porter, age 80, passed away Friday morning, May 22, at her home in Phillip.
Ruby Williams
Tina Hendren
Hazel Biggers
L.C. Kimble Jr.
T.L. Cashaw
Opinion:
Scandals to beef about abound in state
OXFORD — Reports of meat shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic bring to mind the Mississippi...
Bible doesn't get a double standard
A ready fleet of vehicles, drivers can help to relieve food distribution woes
Motherhood requires special women
Be careful out there
It's time for AT&T to stop stalling
Editorials
Bible doesn't get a double standard
America should come up with a Miranda warning for politicians, that advises them they have the...
Be careful out there
It's time for AT&T to stop stalling
A calculated risk worth taking
Oil industry has the virus
Social Distancing 101
Sports
BREAKING: CHS head football coach Scott Martin not returning
Charleston High School head football coach Scott Martin announced to The Sun-Sentinel Tuesday...
State lakes, state park lakes to reopen
CHS powerlifters advance to state meet
West Tally Choctaws' successful season ends
Choctaws fall in semifinals match
West Tally boys in semifinals on Monday
For the Record
Charleston Municipal Court for Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 (2019) and Jan. 6 (2020)
Judge Tara Lang handed down the following decisions during the Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 16 and Jan.
Second District Justice Court, Oct. 9, 2019
Charleston Municipal Court, Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4, 2019
First District Justice Court, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, 2019
Charleston Municipal Court for Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, 2019
First District Justice Court for Sept. 19 and Oct. 3, 2019
Columnists
Scandals to beef about abound in state
OXFORD — Reports of meat shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic bring to mind the Mississippi...
Motherhood requires special women
Legislature poised to appropriate funds quickly, transparently
Sen. Roger Wicker outlines priorities for reopening economy
Better data needed for virus decisions
Oh, the joys of homeschooling during COVID-19