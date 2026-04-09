OAKLAND — The Oakland area has a unique opportunity to learn pickleball. Free sessions are available on Sunday, April 12, from 3-5 p.m. at the Oakland pickleball court on Walnut Street, next to the Senior Citizens Center.

Whether you just want to understand how the game is played or want to learn how to play, two of the most famous coaches in women’s basketball history will bring pickleball to Oakland. Bring a chair for the sidelines and any equipment. A few extra paddles are available as well.

Oakland native Coach Carol Ross is in both the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and the University of Mississippi Hall of Fame. Coaching at numerous SEC programs, she is still the winningest coach in University of Florida history. She has been named SEC Coach of the Year numerous times. Later, she was named WNBA Coach of the Year as head coach for the LA Sparks. Internationally, she served as an assistant coach for USA Basketball, helping Team USA win a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Known for her energy, player development and deep ties to Mississippi basketball, Ross has remained an influential figure in the game across multiple levels.

Coach Gail Goestenkors, a National Hall of Fame player and coach, led Duke basketball to four Final Four appearances, earning multiple National Coach of the Year honors. She later served as head coach at University of Texas women’s basketball and as an assistant coach in the WNBA for the LA Sparks and Indiana Fever. She served as an assistant coach for USA Basketball, helping Team USA win a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Known for her leadership, discipline, and commitment to student-athlete development, she remains an important voice in the sport.

Both coaches have developed a love of pickleball and have played on courts across the country. They know the game and they know how to coach, so the public is invited to take advantage of this very unique opportunity!