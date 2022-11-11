Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country's military.

Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans.

The day should not be confused with Memorial Day, which is celebrated each year in May and honors all military personnel who have died in service.

Veterans Day is a great time for anyone to learn more about the various branches of the U.S. military.

ARMY

The U.S. Department of Defense notes that the Army is the largest and oldest service in the country's military. The Army provides the ground forces that protect the United States. Members of the Army are trained to defeat enemy ground forces and to seize and control enemy lands and resources. Army also are trained to control and interact with the general population in countries where members are stationed.

MARINE CORPS

It might surprise some to learn that the Marine Corps is a component of the Department of the Navy. That's one reason why it maintains amphibious and ground units for contingency and combat operations.

The Marine Corps is divided into four groups: the operating forces that fight, the headquarters for leadership, the supporting establishment that provides logistical support, and the Marine Corps Reserve.

The Marines' ability to rapidly respond on short notice to expeditionary crises has made and continues to make it an important tool for U.S. foreign policy.

NAVY

The Navy protects America at sea.

Despite its massive land mass, the United States is a maritime nation, which underscores how important a strong Navy is to the safety of the country and its residents.

The Navy works alongside American allies and partners to keep the seas open and free.

AIR FORCE

The Air Force has five core missions: air superiority; global strike; rapid global mobility; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and command and control.

The Air Force defends the country and its residents in air, space and cyberspace and is capable of delivering forces anywhere in the world within hours.

SPACE FORCE

The existence of the Space Force may come as a surprise to many Americans.

Organized under the Department of the Air Force and established in 2019, this branch of the military organizes, trains and equips space forces in order to protect the interest of America and its allies in space.

COAST GUARD

During peacetime, the Coast Guard is part of the Department of Homeland Security. In times of war, it operates under the Navy.

The Coast Guard provides law and maritime safety enforcement as well as environmental protection.

In addition to promoting national security, border security and economic prosperity in the maritime environment, the Coast Guard saves those in peril on the sea.

NATIONAL GUARD

The National Guard is comprised of the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard.

The National Guard has a diverse array of responsibilities that range from supporting combat missions, to responding during domestic emergencies, to assisting in humanitarian efforts and more.

The U.S. military is made up various branches, each with its own unique missions and responsibilities.

Veterans Day marks the perfect occasion to celebrate the many individuals who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military.