The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Tallahatchie County and much of the rest of Mississippi and the Mid-South effective from 8 Monday night until noon on Tuesday.

The NWS online forecast for this area calls for mostly clear conditions tonight, with a low around 25. A northwest wind around 5 mph will become calm after midnight.

A hard freeze is expected tonight in locations extending as far southward as Greenwood and Philadelphia. Areas south of that line, including Brookhaven, Hattiesburg and Natchez will see a significant freeze, the NWS predicts.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.