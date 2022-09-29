Kevin Hodges of near Charleston, holding grandson Lyles Orrell, receives a Hometown Hero award from the Modern Woodmen of America for his service to the community. Hodges is chief of the Charleston Fire Department and serves in many other roles. Presenting the award are Modern Woodmen agent Matt Bennett, left, and Modern Woodmen chapter coordinator Marilyn Frank. In addition to a certificate, the award included a $100 donation to the charity of Hodges’ choice. He selected the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort. (Photo by Gail Lance)