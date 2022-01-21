CHARLESTON — James C. Little, 77, also known by many as Jerry, Calvin or J.C. Little, of Charleston, passed from this world into eternity on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy near Charleston. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Interment will follow in Adams Arbor Cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Jerry was born to Sally Etta Mae Dickens Goff and James Lewis Little on June 9, 1944, in Mobile, Ala. at Providence Hospital.

He lived most of his adult life in Charleston with his wife and children, where he spent many hours fishing at the nearby Grenada Lake and Enid Dam. He always talked so proudly about his grandsons and he loved being outdoors.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosemary Newsom Little; his two children, James A. Little, Sr. (Brenda) of Pearl and Summer Felicia Little Von Holten (Kurtis) of Houston, Texas; two grandsons, Andrew Little of Pearl and Kolby Von Holten of Houston, Texas; a sister, Linda Davidson of Hurley; a brother, Johnny Goff of Camden, Tenn., and many

