“I’m thankful for Jesus, Sister, and Chicken Nuggets”

Those were the only items my son listed in his Thanksgiving booklet when he was a young boy. Our precious church children’s director at the time, Kathy Frye, came up with a clever idea for the children of our church. They were to make “Thanksgiving Booklets” to be distributed to the parents and our congregation around Thanksgiving. This would serve as a visual reminder, and would help her teach the children about gratitude, generosity, thankfulness, sharing, and give her a chance to show off our “cute kids” to the congregation.

Mrs. Frye spent the weeks before Thanksgiving reviewing Bible verses and stories of the first Thanksgiving. Weeks were devoted to discussions about “What it means to be thankful?” If you knew Kathy Frye, she was a pro at life and a pro at her job, so I know she did her best to prepare my son (and the other children) for the big day when they would be making “their page” in the booklet.

Mrs. Frye tried her best, however, the day came and this was my son’s list in the Thanksgiving Book: “I am thankful for Jesus, sister, and chicken nuggets.” No colorful pictures, no decorations, just these three things written in pencil. These were the things for which he was thankful, and I am not going to tell you the order he had them listed. Mrs. Frye tried to console me and to explain that he really hit the most important points. He was thankful for the Lord, thankful for his family, and thankful for food. It took a while to get over my exclusion from the list, and realized that he was brought into this world instantly knowing how to press my buttons to get a reaction.

Years later, I have grown to appreciate his list and I can admit that he really did nail it. I guess what we are thankful for is all a matter of perspective. He put me in my place and reminded me to keep simple: Jesus, family, and food.

This year, we are trying to keep it simple and his list came back to me. As much as we like to try new and adventurous cuisine, this Thanksgiving we will not stray from the basics. The turkey recipe listed below was in the first food article that I published in the Northside Sun in 2018. People still contact me to tell me that it is the best recipe for roasted turkey, and I must agree. We will be serving this turkey for Thanksgiving lunch.

I cannot have Thanksgiving without my mother-in-law’s cornbread dressing. It is a must for our meal, and is just simple, perfect, and brings back memories of her. Green bean bundles are also a standard for our Thanksgiving table. We love them so much, and my sister has made countless bundles to perfection. We always add a few things, such as brussels sprouts, salad, dessert, and other side dishes. I hope you all have a great Thanksgiving and remember to keep it simple. You could even serve chicken nuggets if that is what your family likes. I think that may still be what my son would prefer!

Simply the Best Roasted Turkey

Purchase a large (about 16 -19 lb.) turkey, frozen and allow several days for it to thaw in the refrigerator.

To brine the turkey:

You can purchase a good quality brine mix or make your own.

Homemade Brine:

1 cup kosher salt

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 gallon chicken or vegetable stock

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

1-gallon iced water

Combine all brine ingredients, except ice water, in a large pot and bring to a boil. Stir to dissolve the solids and then remove from heat. Chill to room temperature or refrigerate until chilled. The night before baking the turkey, combine the brine and ice water in a clean large bucket or cooler. Place the thawed turkey in the brine. Cover and refrigerate or put in a cool area for six hours or overnight.

To roast the turkey:

Preheat oven to 500°. Combine one apple, quartered; one onion, quartered; several sprigs of fresh rosemary; and any other herbs you like; plus, one cup of water in a microwave safe dish and microwave on high for five minutes.

Remove the turkey from the brine and rinse the bird. Place bird, breast side up in a rack in a large roasting pan and pat dry. Insert the mixture from the microwave into the bird’s cavity. Coat turkey with canola oil and salt and pepper. Roast in the 500° oven for 30 minutes. Remove the bird from the oven and cover the breast portion with a layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Insert a probe thermometer into the thickest part of the breast and return to the oven. Reduce oven temperature to 350° and set the probe thermometer to 161°.

The time of baking will vary but you can estimate that a 16-pound bird will take about 2 1/2 hours to cook. Once the probe thermometer registers an internal temperature of 161°, remove bird from the oven and let rest for at least 20 minutes before carving.

Green Bean Bundles

2 cans of whole green beans, drained

1/2-pound thin bacon, cut in half

Divide green beans into small bundles of about six to eight each and wrap in bacon. Secure with toothpick if needed. Put all bundles in an oven proof casserole dish.

Green Bean Sauce:

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons tarragon vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

1 teaspoon onion juice or 1 teaspoon freshly grated onion

Combine all sauce ingredients in a small sauce pan and heat until butter is melted and thoroughly mixed. Pour over the green bean bundles. Bake in a 350° oven for 15 to 20 minutes. If bacon is not brown, put under the broiler until bacon is crispy.

Katty’s Cornbread Dressing

5 cups crumbled cornbread, (l-8” pan) * recipe to follow

4 cups toasted bread pieces

1 1/2 cups (or more if needed) chicken stock

4 cups chopped onion

4 cups chopped celery

10 tablespoons butter or margarine, divided

1/3 cup chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs, beaten

Soak cornbread and bread pieces in chicken stock. Cook onion and celery in two tablespoons of butter until tender. Mix the breads, vegetables, remaining butter, and remaining ingredients. Add additional chicken stock to get the correct consistency. Spoon into a large casserole dish and bake uncovered for about one hour at 400 degrees. *The dressing is better if prepared to the point of baking and stored covered in the refrigerator overnight.

Katty’s Cornbread

1 cup stone ground cornmeal

1 heaping tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 rounded teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

Preheat oven to 450. Mix all wet ingredients and mix all dry ingredients. Then beat together until well mixed. Put about two tablespoons of oil in a well-seasoned iron skillet, swirl so all sides are coated. Heat oil on stovetop until very hot. Carefully pour oil into the cornmeal mixture and stir well. Pour mixture into skillet and bake at 450 for 15 minutes until browned on top.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Potatoes and Bacon

Brussels sprouts are another family favorite and this recipe can be served as a hearty side dish with the inclusion of the diced potatoes. Feel free to omit or substitute. My husband likes to add some thick, fresh asparagus cut into two inch pieces.

No matter how many times I have made it, it is always perfect and even people that normally do not like Brussels sprouts, go back for seconds.

1 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, quarter or halved

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

3 cloves of garlic, peeled

1 medium onion, peeled and quartered

3 slices of thick cut bacon, cut into 1/2-inch strips

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Preheat oven to 450°. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garlic, onions, and bacon. Toss with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss again. Transfer the vegetables and bacon to large 8x10“roasting dish.

Roast, stirring every 15 minutes, until vegetables are tender and well browned, about 30 to 40 minutes. Combine the melted butter and lemon juice in a small bowl. Pour the butter mixture over the roasted vegetables and toss to coat. Serve immediately.

Our salads for Thanksgiving range from Crunchy Romaine Toss, to my Aunt Andy’s salad with spicy blue cheese vinaigrette. I always love to add toasted pumpkin seeds this time of the year for an additional fall treat. This year, we are adding a new salad to our table that includes carrots and arugula.

Arugula and Carrot Salad with a Crunch

1-pound carrots, cleaned and cut into 1/2 inch rounds

1 1/2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon water

1/4 cup sliced almonds, pistachios or pepitas

For the vinaigrette:

1 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon each kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

2 bunches of baby arugula or about 8 cups

Preheat oven to 400°. Toss the carrots with one and a half tablespoons olive oil and salt and pepper. Spread carrots in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet and roast in the oven for about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the honey, two teaspoons olive oil, water, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Toss nuts with about two teaspoons of the honey mixture and spread nuts on a well-greased small baking sheet and put it in the oven.

Pour the remaining honey mixture over the baking carrots. Roast until the carrots are tender and caramelized and the nuts are dark golden, about an additional five to seven minutes for the carrots. Let nuts and carrots cool completely.

In a separate bowl, make a vinaigrette by whisking together lemon juice, salt and pepper and oil.

When ready to serve, toss together the arugula, the carrots, and nut mixture. Add vinaigrette and toss well. Serve immediately.

Crunchy Romaine Toss

I cannot imagine the number of times that I have made this salad. It is always a hit and I love the sweet and sour dressing. My father is diabetic and often I will make the dressing using a sugar substitute, such a Splenda.

For the dressing, mix:

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Blend all ingredients making sure that the sugar is completely dissolved.

For the salad:

1 cup walnuts, chopped (I have used every kind of nut)

1 package Ramen noodles, uncooked, crushed or broken up with the flavor packet discarded

4 tablespoons butter

1 bunch broccoli, coarsely chopped into small pieces

1 head Romain lettuce, washed and torn into small pieces

4 green onions, chopped

Brown walnuts and Ramen noodles in butter, cool on a paper towel. Mix noodles and walnuts with broccoli, lettuce, and onions. Toss with salad dressing.

Andy’s Salad

Andy was my aunt who lived in Clarksdale. One thing I grew up to know and appreciate is that the people from the Mississippi Delta can cook. Our family makes this delicious salad for most holiday dinners.

For the dressing:

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup red wine and garlic flavored vinegar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

The juice of one lemon

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 clove of garlic, finely minced

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

Thoroughly combined all ingredients and store in the refrigerator for several days.

To assemble salad:

Wash and dry a large head of lettuce a platter or salad bowl. Top with a few slices of red onion rings, one jar of marinated artichoke hearts (drained), one chopped avocado, one chopped tomato, and one can of anchovies, drained and patted dry (the anchovies are optional but our family loves them!)

Tossed all salad ingredients with dressing and top with croutons when ready to serve

My father and mother are always the dessert coordinators for holidays and we traditionally serve one pumpkin pie, one Hershey bar pie, and the third is normally a new recently discovered recipe. This year, we have decided to serve a pie my daughter has been researching.

Hershey Bar Pie

1 graham cracker crust

6 regular sized Hershey Bars (with Almonds, if you like)

1 - 28 oz. container of frozen whipped topping, thawed

Carefully melt chocolate bars in the microwave oven or in a double broiler. Once, chocolate is completely melted and smooth, begin folding in the whipped topping. Fold in topping about a cup at a time until it is combined but not completely deflated. Put mixture in crust and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.

Feel free to top pie with additional whipped topping.

Ced’s Pumpkin Pie

1 pouond can pumpkin

1 can condensed milk

1 egg

2 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 salt

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

Combine all ingredients except pie shell and mix well. Pour into pie shell and bake at 350 for about 40 minutes. A knife in the center should come out clean. Allow to cool and store in the refrigerator. Serve with cool whip or whipped cream.

Kat’s Gooey Butter Pie

This year’s, new pie selection came from my daughter, Anna Kat. She has been embracing her culinary interests and she has been researching and trying to replicate Christina Tosi‘s famous Milk Bar Pie. This pie became famous years ago and I think it can now be purchased on-line. It is basically a gooey butter pie with an oatmeal cookie crust. It is delicious and she has been researching and tweaking the recipe to try to refine her own version. This is her best attempt so far.

For the crust:

6 tablespoons room temperature butter, divided

3 tablespoons light brown sugar, divided

1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 egg yolk

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup old fashion rolled oats

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

To make the oatmeal cookie crust:

Preheat oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine four tablespoon of the softened butter, two and a half tablespoons brown sugar, and the granulated sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer. Cream together on medium high heat until mixture fluffy and is pale yellow, or about two minutes.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the egg yolk. Mix at medium speed until the sugar granules dissolve and the mixture looks very pale or about two minutes. Turn the mixer to low speed and add the flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and a fourth teaspoon of the salt. Mix just until the dry ingredients are fully incorporated or about one minute.

Dump the mixture onto the parchment paper lined baking pan and flatten it out with your hands until it is about 1/4 inch thick. It is fine to make an irregular shape as long as it is mostly even. (You are basically making a large oatmeal cookie.)

Bake until golden brown at the edges and set in the middle or about 15 minutes.

Cool completely.

When cookie has cooled, break into pieces, and add to the bowl of a food processor. Add the remaining brown sugar and the salt and pulse until the mixture is broken down into find crumbs. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and pulse into the oatmeal cookie crumbs until the mixture can form a ball.

Press mixture evenly into the bottom and sides of a well-greased pie plate and set aside while you make the filling.

For the filling:

3/4 cups granulated sugar

1/4 cup +2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2o tablespoons milk powder

2 tablespoons corn powder (This is optional and it may be purchased at the grocery but we made ours by whirling traditional cornmeal in the food processor, blender, or spice grinder until it forms a powder and then sifting out all the large particles and using only the fine powder.)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup +2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 egg yolks

Powdered sugar for Dusting.

To make the filling and to bake the pie:

Preheat oven to 350°. In the bowl of a stand mixer, both kinds of the sugar, the milk powder, the corn powder if using, and the salt. Mix on low until combined. Add the melted butter and mix on low until the dry ingredients are just moistened for about two minutes. Add the heavy cream and the vanilla and mix on low for another two minutes or until mixture looks combined with no streaks.

Be sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the egg yolks and mix on low speed for another 2 to 3 minutes until the mixture is glossy and thoroughly combined.

Spread the filling over the pie crust and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 325° and bake for an additional 15 -20 minutes until the center is set but slightly gooey. The pie should jiggle a little in the middle but look mostly set around the edges.

Transfer the pie to a wire rack to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate overnight. When ready to serve, allow the pie to sit out for at least one hour before serving.

Sift powdered sugar over the top.

Also, I like it served with a dollop of unsweetened freshly whipped cream and a giant cup of coffee! May be the best way to end a giant Thanksgiving meal.

** Just in case you have a child that REALLY wants chicken nuggets for dinner, consider this recipe. Next time you finish a jar of pickles, save the juice, cut up a couple of chicken breasts or tenders, and marinate them in the pickle juice overnight. The next day, drain and dredge the chicken pieces in some well-seasoned flour and pan fry or deep fry them in hot oil. These chicken nuggets are something for which the whole family can be thankful. I always try to pick my battles and while chicken nuggets may not be “traditional” for Thanksgiving, they are delicious, and honestly, I am thankful for them, too.