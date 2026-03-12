RAYMOND — In the aftermath of the recent winter storm that blanketed many areas of Mississippi in ice for days, timberland owners have tough decisions to make.

The Jan. 23-27 storm left thousands of acres of timber damaged or destroyed and landowners wondering how to manage this financial loss.

Curtis VanderSchaaf, fores-try specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said damage due to ice storms has historically been considered a casualty loss by the Internal Revenue Service, and some landowners will be able to claim a casualty loss deduction on their federal income taxes.

“Whether or not you should depends on many different factors,” he said. “And for some people, it may not be worth it. It is a case-by-case basis.”

The IRS recognizes timberland as either a business, an investment or for hobby use. All the classifications qualify for a casualty loss. Because of the major disaster declaration by the president Feb. 6, hobby owners who use the property strictly for personal recreation can claim a casualty loss.

To claim a casualty loss, landowners must know the fair market value, or FMV, of their timber before and after the loss and their timber basis, or what they have invested in their timber. How the property was acquired or established — whether it was purchased, planted or otherwise artificially regenerated, inherited or received as a gift — will also affect basis.

Any further investment such as forest management expenses and property taxes may also increase the basis if these costs have not been previously recovered. But using basis to reduce timber revenues during thinnings or previous casualty loss claims will reduce the basis.

“Timber is a capital investment, meaning that you’re investing in your timber over many years and hoping it’s going to rise in value,” VanderSchaaf said. “Taxes are only paid on your investment when a gain is realized — when that standing timber is sold. So, in the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service, if that gain is never realized, the only value in that standing timber is what’s in your basis. That’s why you need to know what this is.”

A casualty loss deduction is based on the FMV and the basis. The amount of the claim is the lesser of the loss in FMV or the basis.

“People should also understand the casualty loss amount is not money they will get back. The deduction reduces the amount of money you owe taxes on,” VanderSchaaf said. “The amount of your deduction is also dependent on your tax bracket and the associated marginal income tax rate.”

For landowners who do not have a basis or do not know their timber’s FMV, a registered forester can help.

“If you had standing timber prior to the ice storm, a certified forester can calculate fair market value before and after the ice storm and your basis, but you need to figure out whether spending the money to have that done is worth it,” VanderSchaaf said. “Foresters with the Extension Service or the Mississippi Forestry Commission can provide understanding as to whether you should spend the money to have these values calculated.”

While salvage is not required to claim a casualty loss deduction, it is best practice to attempt salvage anytime there is a loss of timber or timber quality from a storm unless salvage costs more than what can be gained from it. In some instances, conducting salvage can help reduce site preparation costs if a landowner decides to replant.

“If the damage is light and you still have a manageable timber stand even without the salvage, you might want to skip it because any logging job is going to come with some damage to residual trees,” said MSU Extension forestry specialist Butch Bailey.