IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,

BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND LUKE SETH BROWNING, A MINOR,

BY AND THROUGH

HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

CHELSEA BROWNING AKA BAKER CO-PETITIONER

VS. CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 22-cv-00009-CFC

UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Luke Seth Browning, a minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 A.M. ON THE 21st DAY OF JUNE, 2022 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 1 COURT SQUARE, CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 8th day of March, 2022.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI 38957

BY: Anita Greenwood - Clerk

SOLICITITATION OF QUOTE

FOR HAULING DIRT/GRAVEL PER MILE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept quotes for the hauling of dirt and/or clay gravel from the local pit to a designated Tallahatchie County Roads throughout the County. Tallahatchie County will load all trucks at the pit. Bids should be a dollar amount per mile and in accordance with the mileage ranges below. Mileage Range will be calculated based on a round-trip from the pit to the jobsite and back to the pit. Rate should include truck, 16cy trailer or better, and CDL driver. Proof of Liability Insurance will be required.

MILEAGE RANGE RATE (PER MILE)

10 miles or Less ___

10.1 miles to 25 miles ___

25.1 miles to 50 miles ___

50.1 miles to 75 miles ___

Greater than 75 miles ___

Quotes will be received until the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on April 1, 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at Post Office Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921, or by fax at 662/647-3702 (Please call 662/647-5551 to notify us that you are faxing in your quote), and said quotes shall be presented to the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi at their 10:00 A. M. meeting for review.

Please state the minimum delivery rate, per load, in your bid.

Please specify truck hauling capacity and size of dump bed, as this may be considered in determining the lowest and best bid.

The Board reserves the right to waive, any, and all formalities.

The Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject, any, and all bids.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 7th day of March, 2022.

ANITA GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Frank Willingham, Deceased

No. 2021-31-2

Vidella Willingham, Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

WHEREAS, on February 10, 2022, Letters of Administration were granted to the undersigned, Vidella Willingham, Administratrix of the Estate of Frank Willingham, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2021-31-2 upon the general docket of said Court in the office of its Clerk in Sumner, Mississippi;

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given by the undersigned Administratrix to all persons having claims against the said decedent and his estate to present same to the Clerk of said court for probate, registration and allowance as provided by law within ninty (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice, or same will be forever barred.

Vidella Willingham, Administratrix

Michael Darby & Associates

Solicitors for Administratrix

P.O. Box 1289

100 Public Square

Batesville, MS 38606

Phone: (662) 563-9400

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Frank Willingham, Deceased

No. 2021-31-2

Vidella Willingham, Petitioner

vs.

The Unknown Heirs at Law of Frank Willingham, Deceased; Whose Names, Residences, Whereabouts, Post Office Addresses, and Street Addresses, are Unknown to the Petitioner and to Her Attorney after Diligent Search and Inquiry by Each to Ascertain Same, Respondents

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

To: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Frank Willingham, Deceased; Whose Names, Residences, Whereabouts, Post Office Addresses, and Street Addresses, are Unknown to the Petitioner and to Her Attorney after Diligent Search and Inquiry by Each to Ascertain Same

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Vidella Willingham, Administratrix of the Estate of Frank Willingham, seeking determination of heirship of Frank Willingham, deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the 23rd day of June, 2022, in the Chancery Court courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at 100 North Court Street, Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this the 7 day of March, 2022.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Michael Darby & Associates

Solicitors for Administratrix

P.O. Box 1289

100 Public Square

Batesville, MS 38606

Phone: (662) 563-9400

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In Re: Validation of Combined Water and Sewer System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022, of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, in the Maximum Principal Amount of $2,400,000 (The “Bonds”)

No: 2022-15

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

To: The Taxpayer of the City of Charleston, Mississippi

You are hereby notified that the matter of the validation of the above-described obligation will be heard on the 8th day of April, 2022, at 9 o’clock a.m. in the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi, at or before which time and date written objections to the validation of the issuance of said obligation, if any, must be filed.

By order of the Chancellor, this the 16th day of March, 2022.

Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

By: Vickie Ross, D.C.

SCHOOL DISTRICT DEPOSITORY BID NOTICE

Notice is hereby given to all qualified financial institutions that the School Board of the East Tallahatchie School District pursuant to the provisions of Sections 37-7-333, 27-105-305 and 27-103-315 of the Mississippi code of 1972 as amended, shall receive sealed bids for the privilege of keeping the school district funds from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.

Said bids shall be received at the Office of the Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921, until April 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Each bid shall indicate the amount of interest to be paid on checking accounts. Please state other special services that will be available upon approval of proposals. Bid proposal forms can be obtained from the East Tallahatchie School District Office.

The School Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities in the bids. In order to be considered, each sealed bid shall have “Depository Bid” written or typed on its face.

Superintendent Johnnie Vick

East Tallahatchie School District

SCHOOL DISTRICT WASTE AND DAIRY BID NOTICE

The East Tallahatchie School District, Board of Trustees will accept sealed bids for the furnishing of dairy and garbarge pickup for the 2022-23 school year (effective July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023). We will received sealed bids until 10:00 a.m. (CDST) on April 14, 2022. All bids will be opened and publicly read on April 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921.

No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time fo receipt of bids for the period of thirty (30) days. All quotations must be on a delivered price basis. The East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to cancel bids if services are not satisfactory (based upon availability, delivery, customer service, etc.) at any given time without notice.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and or all bids. Contracts will be awarded to the lowest and/or best bidders. Delivery date or performance times must be indicated. Further, the responsibility of loading and unloading merchandise will be that of the supplier.

Superintendent Johnnie Vick

East Tallahatchie School District

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March 2022, Carolyn W. Murphey, 1423 Tippo Road, Charleston, MS 38921, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51971; Permitted Acreage: 96; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 35 T24N R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after May 10, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, SR Permit Data Specialist

Advertisement for Proposals

The Cleveland School District is soliciting competitive Proposals for Professional Development Training for core subject areas grades K-12 for the 2022-2023 school year. Specifications for the RFP’s can be found on the Cleveland School District Web Site: https://www.cleveland.k12.ms.us. Proposals will be taken until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District reserves the right to waive any and/or all formalities and to reject any and/or all proposals.

By order of the Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District.

Dr. Otha Belcher

Superintendent

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Re: The Adoption of the Minor Child Described Herein

Cause No. 2021-1 ADPT

Jackie R. Jones, Petitioner

vs. All Persons Claiming Paternity of and all Persons Claiming an Interest in the Minor Child

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: Any and All Persons Claiming to be the Father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones, whose residence, street, and post office addresses are unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in a Petition for Adoption of Jackie R. Jones, Plaintiff, seeking the adoption of the minor child, Madilyn Jade Rose Jones by Jackie R. Jones. There are no defendants in the action other than any and all persons claiming to be the father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones or anyone claiming an interest in said minor child.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Adoption filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on April 20, 2022 in the Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered in this cause granting the relief requested in the Petition for Adoption filed herein. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal, this the 21st day of March, 2022.

Chancery Court Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

KATIE BEARDEN, PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2022-12

ADAM BEARDEN, JR., PERVIS BEARDEN,

LYNN BEARDEN RAND, CHARMINE BEARDEN SMITH,

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ADAM BEARDEN,

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF PERVIS BEARDEN,

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF RUFUS BEARDEN,

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA BEARDEN, AND

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ROBERT EARL GARDNER

WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES AND/OR POST OFFICE BOXES REMAIN UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS, FIRMS OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 24 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, DEFENDANTS SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown heirs at law of ADAM BEARDEN,

Unknown heirs at law of PERVIS BEARDEN,

Unknown heirs at law of RUFUS BEARDEN,

Unknown heirs at law of WILMA BEARDEN, and

Unknown heirs at law of ROBERT EARL GARDNER whose names and addresses and/or post office boxes remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry, and All unknown persons, firms, or corporation having or claiming legal or equitable interest in the real property described as the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to Lance D. Tennyson, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P.O. Box 190, Charleston, MS 38921, and whose street address is 141 Court Square. YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM THE DATE OF DELIVERY OF THIS SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT OR A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER THINGS DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this the 1st day of March, 2022.

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

/s/ By: Yolanda Hudson, Deputy Clerk