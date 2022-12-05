IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF AVERY W. VOWELL, JR., DECEASED NO. 2022- 6-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Avery W. Vowell, Jr., Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on the 7th day of April, 2022, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against this Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or they will be forever barred.

This, the 19th day of April, 2022.

/s/ Glenn E. Vowell, Administrator

GLENN E. VOWELL, ADMINISTRATOR

Tom T. Ross, Jr., Esquire

Hunt Ross & Allen

A Professional Association

Attorneys for the Administrator

P.O. Box 1196

123 Court Street

Clarksdale, MS 38614

Attorneys for Administrator

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RE: The Adoption of the Minor Child Described Herein

Jackie R. Jones, Petitioner vs.

All Persons Claiming Paternity of and All Persons Claiming an Interest in the Minor Child

Cause No. 2021-1 ADPT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: All Persons Claiming Paternity of and All Persons Claiming to be the Father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones, whose residence, street, and post office addresses are unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in a Petition for Adoption of Jackie R. Jones, Plaintiff, seeking the adoption of the minor child, Madilyn Jade Rose Jones by Jackie R. Jones. There are no defendants in the action other than Any and All Persons Claiming to be the Father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones or anyone claiming an interest in said minor child.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Adoption filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on June 10, 2022 in the Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered in this cause granting the relief requested in the Petition for Adoption filed therein. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal, this the 21st day of April, 2022.

Chancery Court Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

By: Y. Hudson, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

First Judicial District

In the Matter of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased

Cause No. 2022-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 29th day of April, A.D., 2022, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 29th day of April, 2022.

Roger Larry Brown, Joint Executor of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased

Steven Ray Brown, Joint Executor of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TOWN OF TUTWILER P.O. Box 176, Tutwiler, MS 38963 (Owner) (Address)

Separate Sealed Bids for the Construction of (detailed description) WASTEWATER TREATMENT IMPROVEMENTS will be received by TOWN OF TUTWILER herein called the “owner” at the office of the Mayor until JUNE 6, 2022 local time 10:00 AM .and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

1. Town of Tutwiler, P.O. Box 176, Tutwiler, MS 38963.

(City Clerk’s Office, Chancery Clerk’s or Loan Recipient’s Office)

2.MSDH/DWSRF 570 E Woodrow Wilson Jackson MS (Call – (Project Manager) 601-576-7518

3.Willis Engineering, Inc., P.O. Box 160, Grenada, MS 38902. (Consulting Engineer’s Office)

The BID SCHEDULE may be examined at the following locations:

A. Mississippi Procurement Technical Assistance Program (MPTAP)

Mississippi Development Authority, Minority & Small Business Development

Woolfolk Building

501 North West Street, Suite B 01

Jackson, MS 39201

Contact: Carolyn McGee, 601-359-3448

B. Contract Procurement Center closest to your project area; contact person & phone number *

Minority and women’s business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities and equipment, material and/or supply needs.

This contract is funded in whole or in part by funds as is established in the Safe Drinking Water Act’s State Revolving Loan Funds (42 U.S.C. 300j-12); therefore, this project must comply with the American Iron and Steel requirements of the Act.

Any contract or contracts awarded under this invitation for bids are expected to be funded in whole or in part by anticipated funds from the Drinking Water Systems Improvements Revolving Loan Fund (DWSIRLF) Loan Program from the State of Mississippi. Neither the State of Mississippi, the Local Governments and Rural Water Systems Improvements Board, nor any of their employees is or will be a party to this invitation for bids or any resulting or related contracts. This procurement will be subject to all applicable sections of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annoted, as they apply to local governments, in accordance with Appendix D of the DWSIRLF Program Regulations.

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF SUMNER, MISSISSIPPI, TO ALLOW THE OPERATION OF GOLF CARTS AND LOW SPEED VEHICLES WITHIN THE COPORATE LIMITS OF THE TOWN OF SUMNER

Ordinance by the Board of Aldermen of the Town of Sumner, MS designating the operation of Golf Carts and Low-Speed Vehicles.

WHEREAS, the Mississippi legislature passed Senate Bill 2605 during the 2021 regular session; and

WHEREAS, Senate Bill 2605 allows the legal use of Golf Carts and Low Speed Vehicles on public roads and streets within the Town of Sumner; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Sumner desires to pass an ordinance to regulate the lawful operation of Golf Carts and Low-Speed Vehicles, as described herein, on public roads and streets within the city limits; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND BOARD OF ALDERMAN OF THE CITY OF SUMNER, MISSISSIPPI AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: The findings, statements, and conclusions of facts contained in the preamble are adopted, ratified and incorporated herein:

SECTION 2: The Code of Ordinances for the town of Sumner is hereby amended as follows

ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF GOLF CARTS (LOW SPEED VEHICLES)

SECTION 3: DEFINITIONS

The following word and phrases when used in this article, shall have meaning(s) ascribed to it in this Section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning.

(a) Golf Cart means a motor vehicle that is designated and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting and recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour and is equipped with safety equipment as required under 49 CFR §571.500.

(b) Low-Speed Vehicles means any four wheeled electric or gasoline powered vehicle that has a top speed greater than 20 miles per hour but less than 25 miles per hour and is equipped with safety equipment as required under 49 CFR 571.500.

(c) Reflective Triangle is a reflective “slow moving vehicle” sign that is mounted to the rear of the Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle and is clearly visible at all times. The triangle must be a minimum of 12 inches by 12 inches.

SECTION 4: PERMISSABLE OPERATION

(a) Golf Carts and Low-Speed Vehicles may be operated on any street within the corporate limits of the Town of Sumner.

(b) Any person operating a Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle within the corporate limits of the Town of Sumner shall have in his/her possession a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and shall follow the applicable requirements of MCA 1972, Section 63-15-1 et seq. (“Mississippi Motor Vehicle Safety Responsibility Law”).

(c) Golf Carts or Low-Speed Vehicles are prohibited from traveling around the court square between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

(d) Operation of a Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle is subject to all other applicable laws of the State of Mississippi and the Town of Sumner related to operating motor vehicles and violations may result in the issuance of traffic citations as if the infraction occurred while operating a motor vehicle.

SECTION 5: REGISTRATION OF GOLF CARTS AND LOW-SPEED VEHICLES

(a) There shall be an annual registration fee in an amount as adopted by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

(b) At the time of registration, the owner shall produce his/her driver’s license and proof of financial responsibility and insurance.

(c) The owner shall sign an acknowledgment that he/she has read and understands the provisions of this ordinance and certifies that the Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle is compliant with all requirements of this ordinance.

(d) Upon registration, a decal shall be provided that must be displayed in the center of the reflective triangle on the back of the Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle.

(e) The decal is nontransferable. Upon sale or transfer of a Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle, the new owner shall register the Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle before use on a public road or street is permitted. A new decal will be issued to the new owner upon registration.

(f) Operating a Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle without a decal, an expired decal or a decal registered to another vehicle shall constitute a violation of this Ordinance and subject the owner to a fine of up to $500.00 per occurrence.

(g) The Town of Sumner may refuse to issue a permit for the operation of a Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle, or may revoke a previously issued permit, if the registered Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle and/or owner of the Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle is involved in three or more violations of the ordinance within one (1) year.

SECTION 6: LIABILITY DISCLAIMER

This ordinance is adopted to address the interest of public safety. The town, through regulation, is addressing safety issues, and the adoption of this ordinance is to be relied upon as a determination that operating a Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle on public streets or roads is safe or advisable if done in accordance with this ordinance. All persons who operate or ride upon Golf Cart or Low-Speed Vehicle on public streets or roads do so at their own risk and peril, and must be observant and attentive to the safety of themselves and others, including passengers, other motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. The Town is not liable under any theory of liability and the Town assumes no liability for permitting Golf Carts or Low-Speed Vehicles to be operated on public streets and roads under this legislation granted by the state legislature.

SECTION 7: EFFECTIVE DATE

This ordinance shall become effective upon publication and thirty (30) days from the date hereof.

SO ORDAINED on this the 3rd day of May, 2022.

JACKSON WEBB, IV, Mayor

ATTEST:

TONI T. CLARK, Town Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND LUKE SETH BROWNING, A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

CHELSEA BROWNING AKA BAKER CO-PETITIONER

VS. CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 22-cv-00009-CFC

UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Luke Seth Browning, a minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 A.M. ON THE 11th DAY OF JULY, 2022 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE COAHOMA COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 115 1st STREET, CLARKSDALE, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 6th day of May, 2022.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI 38957

BY: Anita M. Greenwood - Deputy Clerk

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 4/30/2022

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 414425.28

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 7879.02

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 15414.76

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 18639.18

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3688.28

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5963.96

001-122 PURCHASING 5465.08

001-123 INVENTORY 755.50

001-124 RECEIVING 1796.92

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5838.37

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 13318.91

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 5295.09

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 12076.25

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1506.34

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 406.13

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 16622.05

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 22126.92

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 9829.22

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 6230.48

001-165 LUNACY COURT 1607.48

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 7795.43

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 3538.26

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5843.80

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7720.46

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 9022.11

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 76021.08

001-201 WORK CENTER 49255.36

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 4934.57

001-220 CCA-PRISON 18561.31

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 5213.45

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 3786.67

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 3144.64

001-500 LIBRARY 8259.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2633.05

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2626.40

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 1053.91

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 375.00

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 115636.40

097-233 E911 6266.65

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 38478.76

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 7258.77

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 228659.15

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 2523.40

307-340 TRANSFER STATION 12408.96

400-340 SOLID WASTE 46257.90

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 9774.97

TRAVEL EXPENSE: LARRY COLE 676.00

MARCUS ECHOLS 676.00

EDDIE MEEKS 676.00

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 1299096.72 ***THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING APRIL 30, 2022 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921

Address

Sealed BIDS for COLE HILL ROAD SITES A-F BANK STABILIZATION EMERGENCY WATERSHED PROTECTION (AWARD ID NO. NR224423XXXXC019) will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until JUNE 17, 2022 @ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin

President

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of James Earl Steele, Deceased

By: Adell Griffin, Petitioner

Cause No. 2021-CV-18-2WMS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 21st day of March, 2022 by the Chancery Court of the undersigned upon the Estate of James Earl Steele, in Cause Number 2021-CV-18-2WMS.

Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according the law, within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of May, 2022.

Adell Griffin, Administratrix of the Estate of James Earl Steele, Deceased

Leon Johnson, Attorney at Law

35 First Street

PO Box 1044

Grenada, MS 38902-1044

662-226-0782

Fax: 662-226-0786