IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Re: The Adoption of the Minor Child Described Herein

Cause No. 2021-1 ADPT

Jackie R. Jones, Petitioner

vs. All Persons Claiming Paternity of and all Persons Claiming an Interest in the Minor Child

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: Any and All Persons Claiming to be the Father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones, whose residence, street, and post office addresses are unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in a Petition for Adoption of Jackie R. Jones, Plaintiff, seeking the adoption of the minor child, Madilyn Jade Rose Jones by Jackie R. Jones. There are no defendants in the action other than any and all persons claiming to be the father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones or anyone claiming an interest in said minor child.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Adoption filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on April 20, 2022 in the Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered in this cause granting the relief requested in the Petition for Adoption filed herein. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal, this the 21st day of March, 2022.

Chancery Court Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921

Address

Sealed BIDS for CITY OF CHARLESTON DEPOT SUBDIVISION SEWER IMPROVEMENTS will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until MAY 4, 2022 @ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin President

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on May 15, 2014, Billy Turman, Jr. executed a certain deed of trust to Michael Lyon, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for One Reverse Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 2014 at Page 1313; and

WHEREAS, LLG MS LLC has heretofore been substituted as Trustee by instrument dated February 14, 2022 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 2 Page 650; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LLG MS LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on April 28, 2022 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie located at 1 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE IN THE STATE OF MS

INDEX AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING ON THE EAST BOUNDARY OF MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY # 35 AT A POINT LOCATED 1524.8 FEET NORTH AND 3785.4 FEET WEST OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 15, RUN THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 52 WEST ALONG THE EAST-BOUNDARY OF SAID HIGHWAY # 35 A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 08' EAST A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET THENCE RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 52' EAST FOR 150 FEET THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 08 WEST FOR 300 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; BEING 1.033 ACRES IN THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 15; TOWNSHIP 26 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 4856 MS HIGHWAY 35 N , ENID, MS 38927-2516

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 2nd day of March, 2022.

LLG MS LLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

LOGS Legal Group LLP

1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

4856 MS Highway 35 N

Enid, MS 38927

22-027377

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington, Deceased

Sandra D. Supple and Richard L. McDaniel, Petitioners

Cause No. 2022-13

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having being granted on the 29 day of March, A.D., 2022 by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administratrix of the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 18 day of February, A.D., 2022.

Sandra D. Supple, Administratrix

By: Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-588-9549