IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2017-29-2

JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, PETITIONER

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED TO SUMMONS:

Any and all persons or parties who are interested in or claim any right, title or interest as heirs of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, in her estate including, but not limited to, the unknown heirs-at-law of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, if they be living and not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry and whose places of residence, post office, and street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown devisees, executors, administrators, or legal representatives are not to be found after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same. You have been made Respondents in the lawsuit filed in the Court by JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, Petitioner in the Complaint to establish the heirs at law of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased.

IF TO BE FOUND IN THIS COUNTY, to be and appear before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Second Judicial District on the 1st day of September 2021, 9:00 a.m., next, then and there to show cause, if any they can why JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, EBONEE TAYLOR and LATASHA SUGGS should not be declared to be the only heirs-at-law of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, according to law, and further to do and suffer such things as shall be considered and ordered by the Court aforesaid in the premises, and have then and there this writ, with an endorsement thereon to the manner in which you shall have served.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action on the date and time as set forth hereinabove before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. in the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, in Sumner, Mississippi; and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court of Tallahatchie County, Second Judicial District at Sumner, Mississippi, this the day of July 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

(Seal) By: D.C.

P.O. Box 180

Sumner, MS 38957

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received at City Hall-Town of Tutwiler- City Clerk located at 221 Tallahatchie Avenue, Tutwiler,MS 38963, until 12:00 P.M. (Noon), September 1, 2021, for furnishing the City of Tutwiler with the following: FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF: DEMOLITION OF TUTWILER FUNERAL HOME, 220 Hancock Avenue; Plans & Specifications can be viewed on-line by going to:WWW.MRPLANROOM.COM. Plans, specifications and attendant deposit information available from: Memphis Reprographics-6178 Macon Road; Memphis, Tennessee Phone: 901-381-9811.

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2007 Chevrolet Impala

Color: Blue

VIN: 2G1WB58K679308628

Odometer: ?

2. 2005 Toyota Avalon

Color: Blue

VIN: 4t1bk36b65u030404

Odometer: ?

3. 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

Color: Beige

VIN: JA3AU8U58U024282

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, August 14th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601

LEGAL NOTICE

I, Kymbrianna Shavell Curtis, the trustee of Liquor Land, LLC, intend to make application for a transfer of: A Package Retailer permit under the provisions of the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, 67-1-1 et. seq., Mississippi Code of 1972. If granted a transfer from Hayden Newton doing business as City Package who is operating at 103 north Church St., Charleston, Kymbrianna Curtis propose to operate under the tradename of Liquor Land at 103 North Church Street of Tallahatchie County.

The name(s), title(s), and address(es) of all owners/partners/officer(s)/members and/or majority stockholders/trustee of the above are as follows: Kymbrianna Shavell Curtis.

If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published.

Requests shall be sent to:

Chief Counsel, Legal Division

Department of Revenue

P.O. Box 22828

Jackson, MS 39225

Date of First Publication: August 5, 2021.

This the 2nd day of August, 2021.