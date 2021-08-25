ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION
2005 Cadillac Escalade
Color: Blue
VIN: 1GYEK63N05R259787
Odometer: ?
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
Color: White
VIN: 1G2AB5F9A7237974
Odometer: ?
Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, September 3rd, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
In the Matter of the Estate of Robert Lewis Rowe, Sr., Deceased
Cause NO. 2021-35
Mildred Rowe, Petitioner
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 9th day of August, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Robert Lewis Rowe, Sr., Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
Dated, this the 9th day of August, A.D., 2021.
Mildred J. Rowe, Executrix of the Estate of Robert Lewis Rowe, Sr., Deceased
Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204
Attorney for Executrix
PO Box 190
Charleston, MS 38921
P: (661) 647-3656
F:(662) 647-0218
[email protected]
Public Notice
Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:
Unit #03 Albert Johnson
Unit #05 Darcel Houston
Unit #13 Dorothy Hervey
Unit #B02 Joanna Beard
Unit #B12 Albert Johnson
Unit #B27 Jessica McGowan
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
In the Matter of the Guardianship of Journii Alaya Holmes, a Minor
By: Jahmilla V. Holms, Mother and Next Friend, Lakenya Garner, Next Friend and Cornelius Garner, Next Friend of Journii Alaya Holmes
v. Unknown Putative Father
Cause NO. 2021-31
SUMMONS
State of Mississippi
County of Tallahatchie
To: Unknown Putative Father of J.A.H.
Notice to Defendant
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed by Jahmilla V. Holmes, Lakenya Garner, Cornelious Garner, Plaintiff, seeking Guardianship. Defendant in this action other than you are none. You are required to mail or hand deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Carol Turner, whose Post Office address is: PO Box 185, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose office address is: 98 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than 30 days after the date of first publication on August 19, 2021. If your response is not so mailed or delivered, a Judgement by Default will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the Complaint. You must also filed the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and seal on this the 12th day of August, 2021.
Y. Hudson, D.C.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
In the Matter of the Estate of Ida Ross, Deceased
Cause NO. 2021-32
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 28 day of July A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Ida Ross, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.
This the 16th day of August, 2021.
Sharon Ross, Executrix of the Estate of Ida Ross
Thomas U. Reynolds
MSB #5307
Attorney for Administrator
PO Drawer 280
Charleston, MS 38921
(662) 647-3203
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed Bids will be received by the Town of Glendora, Mississippi, for Small Municipality Grant Proposed Street Improvements, in House Project No. 86-20, until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Glendora City Hall, 78 Westbrook Street, Glendora, MS 38928, at which time and place bids will be opened and read aloud.
The Notice and Instruction to Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans and Specifications, Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other Contract Documents are on file and open to public inspection at the following addresses:
Gardner Engineering, P.A., 216 Second Street, Indianola, MS 38751
Copies may be obtained from the office of Gardner Engineering, P.A., at the following location upon paymnet of $100.00, none of which is refundable.
Gardner Engineering, P.A.
P.O. Drawer A
216 Second Street
Indianola, MS 38751
Telephone: 662-887-1862
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, for and subject to the conditions provided in the Notice and Instructions to Bidders.
All bids submitted in excess of $50,000 by a prime or subcontractor to do erection, building, repair, maintenance, or related work, on public projects must comply with Section 31-3-21, Mississippi Code of 1972, must have a “Certificate of Responsibility” license. Where applicable, the foregoing certificate number and license number must be indicated on the exterior of the sealed bid envelope before it can be opened.
Certification of Non-segregated Facilities: The Contractor must complete the Certification of Non-segregated Facilities included in the specifications.
Contract Items:
The principal items of work under are:
120 Tons - Hot Mix Asphalt, ST, 9.5MM (Leveling)
180 Tons - Hot Mix Asphalt, ST, 9.5MM (Overlay)
528 Tons - Clay Gravel
Town of Glendora, Mississippi
By: Aquarius Simmons, Glendora Town Clerk
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
In the Matter of the Estate of Sarah Lee Govan, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 17th day of August, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Sarah Lee Govan, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.
This the 17 day of August, 2021.
Jewell Govan Franklin, Joint Executor of the Estate of Sarah Lee Govan
Tommy Lee Govan, Joint Executor of the Estate of Sara Lee Govan
Thomas U. Reynolds
MSB# 5307
Attorney for Executor
PO Drawer 280
Charleston, MS 38921
(662) 647-3203