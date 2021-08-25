ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

2005 Cadillac Escalade

Color: Blue

VIN: 1GYEK63N05R259787

Odometer: ?

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Color: White

VIN: 1G2AB5F9A7237974

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, September 3rd, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Robert Lewis Rowe, Sr., Deceased

Cause NO. 2021-35

Mildred Rowe, Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 9th day of August, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Robert Lewis Rowe, Sr., Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 9th day of August, A.D., 2021.

Mildred J. Rowe, Executrix of the Estate of Robert Lewis Rowe, Sr., Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

PO Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (661) 647-3656

F:(662) 647-0218

[email protected]

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #03 Albert Johnson

Unit #05 Darcel Houston

Unit #13 Dorothy Hervey

Unit #B02 Joanna Beard

Unit #B12 Albert Johnson

Unit #B27 Jessica McGowan

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Guardianship of Journii Alaya Holmes, a Minor

By: Jahmilla V. Holms, Mother and Next Friend, Lakenya Garner, Next Friend and Cornelius Garner, Next Friend of Journii Alaya Holmes

v. Unknown Putative Father

Cause NO. 2021-31

SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: Unknown Putative Father of J.A.H.

Notice to Defendant

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed by Jahmilla V. Holmes, Lakenya Garner, Cornelious Garner, Plaintiff, seeking Guardianship. Defendant in this action other than you are none. You are required to mail or hand deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Carol Turner, whose Post Office address is: PO Box 185, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose office address is: 98 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than 30 days after the date of first publication on August 19, 2021. If your response is not so mailed or delivered, a Judgement by Default will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the Complaint. You must also filed the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal on this the 12th day of August, 2021.

Y. Hudson, D.C.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Ida Ross, Deceased

Cause NO. 2021-32

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 28 day of July A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Ida Ross, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 16th day of August, 2021.

Sharon Ross, Executrix of the Estate of Ida Ross

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB #5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids will be received by the Town of Glendora, Mississippi, for Small Municipality Grant Proposed Street Improvements, in House Project No. 86-20, until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Glendora City Hall, 78 Westbrook Street, Glendora, MS 38928, at which time and place bids will be opened and read aloud.

The Notice and Instruction to Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans and Specifications, Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other Contract Documents are on file and open to public inspection at the following addresses:

Gardner Engineering, P.A., 216 Second Street, Indianola, MS 38751

Copies may be obtained from the office of Gardner Engineering, P.A., at the following location upon paymnet of $100.00, none of which is refundable.

Gardner Engineering, P.A.

P.O. Drawer A

216 Second Street

Indianola, MS 38751

Telephone: 662-887-1862

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, for and subject to the conditions provided in the Notice and Instructions to Bidders.

All bids submitted in excess of $50,000 by a prime or subcontractor to do erection, building, repair, maintenance, or related work, on public projects must comply with Section 31-3-21, Mississippi Code of 1972, must have a “Certificate of Responsibility” license. Where applicable, the foregoing certificate number and license number must be indicated on the exterior of the sealed bid envelope before it can be opened.

Certification of Non-segregated Facilities: The Contractor must complete the Certification of Non-segregated Facilities included in the specifications.

Contract Items:

The principal items of work under are:

120 Tons - Hot Mix Asphalt, ST, 9.5MM (Leveling)

180 Tons - Hot Mix Asphalt, ST, 9.5MM (Overlay)

528 Tons - Clay Gravel

Town of Glendora, Mississippi

By: Aquarius Simmons, Glendora Town Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Sarah Lee Govan, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 17th day of August, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Sarah Lee Govan, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 17 day of August, 2021.

Jewell Govan Franklin, Joint Executor of the Estate of Sarah Lee Govan

Tommy Lee Govan, Joint Executor of the Estate of Sara Lee Govan

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Executor

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203