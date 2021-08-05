IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2017-29-2
JOHNNIE B. THOMAS,PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of administration having been granted on the 30th day of January 2018 by the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District, to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claim(s) against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or your claim will forever be barred.
This the 7th day of July 2021.
JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY T. THOMAS, Deceased
Prepared and submitted by:
Tara L. Lang, MSB #10726
T & G Lang Law Firm, LLC
256 North Market Street
Charleston, MS 38921
Phone: 662-783-5017
Fax: 662-783-5018
E-mail: [email protected]
ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION
1. 2008 Nissan Altima
Color: Black
VIN: 1N4AL21E88C256243
Odometer: ?
2. 2010 Chevrolet Malibu
Color: Black
VIN: 1G1ZASE04AF192041
Odometer: ?
3. 2010 Ford Taurus
Color:Maroon
VIN: 1FAHP2EW9AG159167
Odometer: ?
4. 2005 Nissan Altima
Color: Grey
VIN: 1N4AL11E75C169293
Odometer: ?
5. 2014 Chrysler 200
Color: Silver
VIN: 1C3CCBBG8EN113848
Odometer: ?
Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921 (662) 647-3601
East Tallahatchie School District
Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 25 North, Range 3 East
The entire section, containing 640.00 acres, m/l, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 8th day of July 2021. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “HUNTING BID” # 16-25N-3E on approximately 640.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:
East Tallahatchie School District
Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager
Hunting Bid, 16-25N-3E, containing 640.00 acres
411 East Chestnut Street
Charleston, Mississippi 38921
All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. on the 8th day of July 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.
The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.
East Tallahatchie School District
Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2017-29-2
JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, PETITIONER
PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED TO SUMMONS:
Any and all persons or parties who are interested in or claim any right, title or interest as heirs of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, in her estate including, but not limited to, the unknown heirs-at-law of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, if they be living and not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry and whose places of residence, post office, and street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown devisees, executors, administrators, or legal representatives are not to be found after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same. You have been made Respondents in the lawsuit filed in the Court by JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, Petitioner in the Complaint to establish the heirs at law of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased.
IF TO BE FOUND IN THIS COUNTY, to be and appear before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Second Judicial District on the 1st day of September 2021, 9:00 a.m., next, then and there to show cause, if any they can why JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, EBONEE TAYLOR and LATASHA SUGGS should not be declared to be the only heirs-at-law of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, according to law, and further to do and suffer such things as shall be considered and ordered by the Court aforesaid in the premises, and have then and there this writ, with an endorsement thereon to the manner in which you shall have served.
YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action on the date and time as set forth hereinabove before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. in the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, in Sumner, Mississippi; and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court of Tallahatchie County, Second Judicial District at Sumner, Mississippi, this the day of July 2021.
Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk
Tallahatchie County, Mississippi
(Seal) By: D.C.
P.O. Box 180
Sumner, MS 38957
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Charleston
Owner 26 S Square St. Charleston, MS 38921 Address
Sealed BIDS for CONTRACT “B” WATER WELL IMPROVEMENTS will be received by the City of Charleston in the office of the Mayor in Charleston, MS until August 27, 2021 @ 10:00 AM and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.
(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901
(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804
(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503
Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.
Sedrick Smith
Mayor
ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION
1. 2007 Chevrolet Impala
Color: Blue
VIN: 2G1WB58K679308628
Odometer: ?
2. 2005 Toyota Avalon
Color: Blue
VIN: 4t1bk36b65u030404
Odometer: ?
3. 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer
Color: Beige
VIN: JA3AU8U58U024282
Odometer: ?
Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, August 14th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601
LEGAL NOTICEI, Kymbrianna Shavell Curtis, the trustee of Liquor Land, LLC, intend to make application for a transfer of: A Package Retailer permit under the provisions of the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, 67-1-1 et. seq., Mississippi Code of 1972. If granted a transfer from Hayden Newton doing business as City Package who is operating at 103 north Church St., Charleston, Kymbrianna Curtis propose to operate under the tradename of Liquor Land at 103 North Church Street of Tallahatchie County.
The name(s), title(s), and address(es) of all owners/partners/officer(s)/members and/or majority stockholders/trustee of the above are as follows: Kymbrianna Shavell Curtis.
If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published.
Requests shall be sent to:
Chief Counsel, Legal Division
Department of Revenue
P.O. Box 22828
Jackson, MS 39225
Date of First Publication: August 5, 2021.
This the 2nd day of August, 2021.