ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2008 Nissan Altima

Color: Black

VIN: 1N4AL21E88C256243

Odometer: ?

2. 2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Color: Black

VIN: 1G1ZASE04AF192041

Odometer: ?

3. 2010 Ford Taurus

Color:Maroon

VIN: 1FAHP2EW9AG159167

Odometer: ?

4. 2005 Nissan Altima

Color: Grey

VIN: 1N4AL11E75C169293

Odometer: ?

5. 2014 Chrysler 200

Color: Silver

VIN: 1C3CCBBG8EN113848

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921 (662) 647-3601

East Tallahatchie School District

Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting Lease

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Section 16, Township 25 North, Range 3 East

The entire section, containing 640.00 acres, m/l, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 8th day of July 2021. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “HUNTING BID” # 16-25N-3E on approximately 640.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:

East Tallahatchie School District

Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager

Hunting Bid, 16-25N-3E, containing 640.00 acres

411 East Chestnut Street

Charleston, Mississippi 38921

All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. on the 8th day of July 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.

The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.

East Tallahatchie School District

Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2017-29-2

JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, PETITIONER

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED TO SUMMONS:

Any and all persons or parties who are interested in or claim any right, title or interest as heirs of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, in her estate including, but not limited to, the unknown heirs-at-law of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, if they be living and not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry and whose places of residence, post office, and street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown devisees, executors, administrators, or legal representatives are not to be found after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same. You have been made Respondents in the lawsuit filed in the Court by JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, Petitioner in the Complaint to establish the heirs at law of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased.

IF TO BE FOUND IN THIS COUNTY, to be and appear before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Second Judicial District on the 1st day of September 2021, 9:00 a.m., next, then and there to show cause, if any they can why JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, EBONEE TAYLOR and LATASHA SUGGS should not be declared to be the only heirs-at-law of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, according to law, and further to do and suffer such things as shall be considered and ordered by the Court aforesaid in the premises, and have then and there this writ, with an endorsement thereon to the manner in which you shall have served.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action on the date and time as set forth hereinabove before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. in the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, in Sumner, Mississippi; and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court of Tallahatchie County, Second Judicial District at Sumner, Mississippi, this the day of July 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

(Seal) By: D.C.

P.O. Box 180

Sumner, MS 38957

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Charleston

Owner 26 S Square St. Charleston, MS 38921 Address

Sealed BIDS for CONTRACT “B” WATER WELL IMPROVEMENTS will be received by the City of Charleston in the office of the Mayor in Charleston, MS until August 27, 2021 @ 10:00 AM and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Sedrick Smith

Mayor

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2007 Chevrolet Impala

Color: Blue

VIN: 2G1WB58K679308628

Odometer: ?

2. 2005 Toyota Avalon

Color: Blue

VIN: 4t1bk36b65u030404

Odometer: ?

3. 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

Color: Beige

VIN: JA3AU8U58U024282

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, August 14th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601

LEGAL NOTICEI, Kymbrianna Shavell Curtis, the trustee of Liquor Land, LLC, intend to make application for a transfer of: A Package Retailer permit under the provisions of the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, 67-1-1 et. seq., Mississippi Code of 1972. If granted a transfer from Hayden Newton doing business as City Package who is operating at 103 north Church St., Charleston, Kymbrianna Curtis propose to operate under the tradename of Liquor Land at 103 North Church Street of Tallahatchie County.

The name(s), title(s), and address(es) of all owners/partners/officer(s)/members and/or majority stockholders/trustee of the above are as follows: Kymbrianna Shavell Curtis.

If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published.

Requests shall be sent to:

Chief Counsel, Legal Division

Department of Revenue

P.O. Box 22828

Jackson, MS 39225

Date of First Publication: August 5, 2021.

This the 2nd day of August, 2021.