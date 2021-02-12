IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
In the Matter of the Heirship of Rose Mariah Wilbourn, Deceased
Cause Number 2021-55
Phyllis Wilbourn Haynes and Sandra Kay Wilbourn, Petitioners
RULE 81(D)(1) SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
State of Mississippi
County of Tallahatchie
First Judicial District
To: All Unkown Heirs of Rose Mariah Wilbourn, Deceased
Take Notice that a heir call will be held in the above styled and numberd action to which you are an interested party on the 21st day of December, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Chancery Court Office in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.
The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.
Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Rose Mariah Wilbourn, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(1) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.
In any event, however, You should appear in court in person on the Date, Time and Place designated above to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.
Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 12th day of November, 2021.
Tallahatchie County
First Judicial District
Chancery Court Clerk
By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUANNE P. COSSAR, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2021-57
GEORGE P. COSSAR, JR., PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 8th day of November, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Louanne P. Cossar, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
Dated, this the 8th day of November, A.D., 2021.
GEORGE P. COSSAR, JR., Executor of the Estate of LOUANNE P. COSSAR, Deceased
Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204
Attorney for Executor
P.O. Box 190
Charleston, MS 38921
P: (662) 647-3656
F: (662) 647-0218
lance@tennysonlegal.com
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
In the Matter of the Estate of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased
Cause No.:
Ryan Hampton Smith, Administrator
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice to Creditors of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 27th day of October, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in the above-referenced cause of action, to the undersigned, Ryan Hampton Smith, of the Estate of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all entities having claims against the estate to present them to the Clerk of this court within ninety (90) days from the date of first (1) publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of November, 201.
Ryan Hampton Smith, Administrator
Of counsel:
Matt S. McKenzie, MSB# 102361
Tannehill, Carmean & McKenzie, PLLC
829 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite #1
Oxford, Mississippi 38655
Telephone (662) 236-9996
Facsimile (662) 234=3949
FOR LEASE 1,938.19+/- ACRES ALL OR PART
December 15, 2021 at 11:00:00 a.m.
The Department of Finance and Administration will lease by sealed bid approximately 1,938.19 acres of farmland owned by Mississippi State Penitentiary situated in Sunflower County, Mississippi.
Bids will be opened in Jackson, Mississippi on December 15, 2021 at 11:00:00 a.m. The Department of Finance and Administration shall have the authority to reject any and all bids.
For more information contact: Mr. Kent Adams, Real Property Management Director Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management
501 North West Street, Suite 1401 B, Woolfolk Building, Jackson, Mississippi 39201
Or Call: 601-359-3621
Or email: Kent.Adams@dfa.ms.gov