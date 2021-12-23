IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Cora Johnson Love, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-27-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of November, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Cora Johnson Love, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 22nd day of November, 2021.

Janice Crawford, Executrix Estate of Cora Johnson Love

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, DECEASED NO. 2021-28-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 9th day of December 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2021-28-2, to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 9th day of December, 2021.

/s/

DESZELL DANIELS, Administrator of the Estate of FLORENCE SAULSBERRY

Of Counsel:

Rob Tyner MSB No. 99253

P.O. Box 179

Sumner, MS 38957

662-375-8756

Solicitor

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OF FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, Deceased CAUSE NO. 2021-28-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs at Law of FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, deceased

You have been made a Defendants to a suit filed in this Court by DESZELL DANIELS, Plaintiff, seeking to determine the heirs at law of FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, deceased.

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 O’Clock A.M. on the 1st day of February, 2022, in courtroom of the Honorable Catherine Farris Carter in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 9th day of December, 2021.

Anita Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, Mississippi

By:Yolanda Hudson, D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR OFFICE SUPPLIES, GENERAL SUPPLIES, AND MATERIALS FOR USE OF THE COUNTY IN THE YEAR 2022

It appearing to the intention of the Board of Supervisors, that under Mississippi law, it is proper at tine to advertise for supplies and materials to be used by the County and its various subdivisions during the year 2022; therefore, it is ordered that the Clerk of the Board cause the following notice to be published in the Sun-Sentinel in its issues of that paper to be dated December 16th and December 23rd, 2021.

Notice Calling for Bids for Sale to Tallahatchie County of Supplies, and Materials For Use Of Tallahatchie County and Its Subdivisions During the Year 2022.

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids until the hour of 10:00 0'clock a.m, on Monday, January 3rd, 2022, at the Office of the Chancery Clerk at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, and said bids shall be opened at the hour of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, for the following items:

New and used precast concrete (slabs, caps, wings, rails and accessories);

Culverts (metal concrete, plastic arched, coated, all types and sizes);

Bridge lumber (treated and untreated);

Bridge piling (treated timber, concrete and steel);

Asphalt (hot mix, binder & surface);

Asphalt (AC-20);

Special mix of MP asphalt, all limestone mix, a pliable mix;

CRS-2 and CRS-2P, etc., all asphalt and resin based emulsions; Asphalt, cold mix;

Crushed stone: No. 6, No. 7, No. 56, No. 89;

Crushed Limestone (Crusher Run): No. 57;

Dry rip rap (100 lb., 200 lb., 300 h);

Bridge concrete (Class A and B);

Traffic signs (warning, regulatory, hazard, safety and construction, etc.);

Pea gravel;

Oversized washed rock;

Rail road tank cars, all types used for culverts and bridges;

Washed and crushed rock (all types and sizes);

FIT sand, mortar sand and concrete sand;

Grader blades - h inch x 8 inches x 7 ft. (Various sizes, etc.) Reinforcing steel;

Food & food item to be used by Tallahatchie County Jails and Tallahatchie County Work Center,

Prepared meals for inmate work crews on the East and West sides of Tallahatchie County,

(itemized daily invoices and tickets must be signed by a county employee);

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids to further consider said bids on an item by item basis. Alternate bids shall be accepted for situations where the best bidder is unable or unwilling to supply the materials or ordered within the time specified.

Note: all items must meet the requirements of Section 703 of the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specification for Road and Bridge Construction.

All bids solicited are for delivery in Charleston and Sumner areas.

Published by Order of this Board of Supervisors, dated 13th day of December, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR HAULING AND GRANULAR MATERIAL (GRAVEL) FOR USE IN TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY FOR THE YEAR 2022

It appearing to be the intention of the Board of Supervisors that under Mississippi law, it is proper at this time to advertise for hauling and granular material (gravel) to be used by the County and its various subdivisions during the year 2022; therefore, it is ordered that the Clerk of the Board cause the following notice to be published on the Sun-Sentinel in its issues of that paper to be dated December 16th, and December 23rd, 2021.

Notice calling for Bids for Sale to Tallahatchie County of Granular Material (Gravel) for Use In Tallahatchie County and Its Subdivisions During the Year 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids until the hour of 10:00 0'clock a.m., on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at the Office of the Chancery Clerk at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi or by mail to the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston MS 38921, and said bids shall be opened at the hour of 11.00 a.m. on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, for the following items: (said bids should be in a sealed envelope, clearly marked 'Hauling and Granular Material Bids for the Year 2022 due on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at 10:00 0'clock a.m.)

Bidder must agree to let Tallahatchie County Engineer run test(s) on each pit(s) sample or sample(s) for the County at the cost of the bidder at the discretion of the County either before or after award of the contract.

The pits must be readily accessible at the time of the bid opening by a road that must be at least ten (10) feet wide for one-way traffic, or at least twenty (20) feet wide for two-way traffic. Warning signs must be placed 500 feet in both directions from the pit entrance. Signs must meet requirements of the Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).

Hauling contractor must be capable of delivering 600 cubic yards of granular material per day. Granular material are hereby solicited as follows:

The three (3) pages of specifications and the mandatory bid sheet can be obtained at the Office of the Chancery Clerk in Charleston, Mississippi or at her address of P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921. Bids be rejected if the bids are not submitted on the Clay Gravel Bids -Tallahatchie County- 2018-2019 (bid sheet).

The distance or proximity of location of granular material pit may be considered In determining the lowest and best bid.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to further consider said bids on an item by item basis. Alternate bids may be accepted for situations where the low bidder is unable supply the materials or supplies ordered. Contractor will perform in under the contract, and the County reserves the right to go to either of the above geographic locations and go to the next lowest and best bidder, at any dux-mg the year, without further notification to the contractor, based upon visual observation of clay gavel not meeting the specifications. This visual decision WII be supported by test(s) to be performed by County Engineer as soon as possible; but, not prior to securing of gravel from either of the above geographic locations. At this time, the vendor will be notified in writing of the decision that the clay gravel does not actually meet the specifications and advertisements.

The vendor has the right to select a testing laboratory approved by the Ms. Department of Transportation (MDOT) and MDOT approved personnel for the purpose of split sampling in accordance with American Association State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) as T 2 of Standard Practices for Sampling Aggregates.

The County Engineer's test results of any non-compliant granular materials stand until such time as split sampling can occur in accordance with T 2.

The County shall make a final determination by decision of the County Road Manager as to the samples compliance.

If Vendor has more than two (2) non-compliant samples, as tested by the County Engineer, all source sampling thereafter Will be taken at the Vendor's expense.

Failure of the above forthcoming tests to meet the required specifications (as stated in said advertisement and three (3) bid sheets) for the second within 2017, under the above procedures, may result in the termination of the contract between the Vendor and the County at the election of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors.

Published by Order of this Board of Supervisors dated 13tt day of December, 2021

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD CHANCERY CLERK

NOTICE TO ALL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Pursuant to Section 27-105-305 of the Miss. Code of 1972, notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will receive sealed bids from financial institutions at the regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors until 10.00 a. m on Monday, the 3rd day of January, 2022, in Office of the Chancery Clerk in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi in Charleston, Mississippi, for the privilege of keeping county funds or any part thereof for the year 2022. Said bids shall be opened at the hour of 11:00 a .m on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi All bids should be submitted to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at her office in Charleston or Sumner, Mississippi before the aforementioned time and date.

All bids must designate the kind of security as authorized by law, which the financial institution proposes to give as security for such funds.

Financial institutions may submit bids for one (1) year term and for a two (2) year term, per MS Code 27-105-305.

It is specifically stated that the Board Will take into consideration the financial institution which proposes the best terms and highest rate on the interests to be held by depository.

Done by Order of the Board of Supervisors on the 13th day of December, 2021.

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of Guardianship of Caporsha Tarice Spurlock, A Minor

By Tina Marie Morris, Next Friend vs.

Latricia Larrnetta Spurlock and Unknown Father of A.B.S., Defendants

Cause No. 2021-23-2

UNKNOWN FATHER OF C.T.S. Summons

TO: Unknown father of C.T.S., wherever located, whose name, residence, addresses, wehreabouts, post office address and street address is unknown ot the Plaintiff, and there solicitor, after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal interest as the father of C.T.S.

The Plaintiff is seeking a determination of the putative father of C.T.S. whose date of birth is August 18, 2021, and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial district of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:00 a.m. on January 31, 2022, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County via zoom with a meeting ID of 824 6656 0663 and a passcode of 054737 and in cas eof your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. You may contact Amanda Hargrove, Court Administrator at wmsanders.sjohnson@gmail.com for more information on the zoom hearing.

Issued under my hand and seal, on this the 13th day of December, 201.

By: Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Vickie Ross, D.C.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMMA JEAN ETHERIDGE DUFFER, DECEASED

HENRY GAFFORD DUFFER, PETITIONER NO. 2021-30-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of December, 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2021-30-2, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of EMMA JEAN ETHERIDGE DUFFER, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 14th day of December, 2021

/s/HENRY GAFFORD DUFFER, Executor of the Estate of EMMA JEAN ETHERIDGE DUFFER

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com, Solicitor

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Glendora requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2022 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the City Clerk, Town of Glendora; 78 Westbrooks Street; P O Box 90; Glendora, MS 38928 no later than 4 p.m. on January 11, 2022

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1)prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the Town of Glendora and approve all payment requests.

The Town of Glendora is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Glendora encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The Town of Glendora also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town of Glendora and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the Town of Glendora Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Town of Glendora Board of Alderman will meet to evaluate each proposal. The Town of Glendora may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The Town of Glendora reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town of Glendora will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to the Town of Glendora, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The Town of Glendora has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The City of Charleston requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2022 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the City Clerk, City of Charleston; 135 Court Square; P O Box 420; Charleston, MS 38921, no later than 4 p.m. on January 11, 2022

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the City of Charleston and approve all payment requests.

The City of Charleston is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The City of Charleston encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The City of Charleston also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the City of Charleston and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the City of Charleston Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The City of Charleston Board of Commissioners will meet to evaluate each proposal. The City of Charleston may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The City of Charleston reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the City of Charleston will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to the City of Charleston, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The City of Charleston has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Tutwiler requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2022 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the City Clerk, Town of Tutwiler; 201 Tallahatchie Street; P O Box 176; Tutwiler, MS 38963, no later than 4 p.m. on January 11, 2022

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the Town of Tutwiler and approve all payment requests.

The Town of Tutwiler is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Tutwiler encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The Town of Tutwiler also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town of Tutwiler and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the Town of Tutwiler Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Town of Tutwiler Board of Alderman will meet to evaluate each proposal. The Town of Tutwiler may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The Town of Tutwiler reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town of Tutwiler will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to the Town of Tutwiler, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The Town of Tutwiler has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Town of Glendora Mayor and Board of Aldermen will receive sealed proposals for legal services from qualified person(s) or firms on their 2020 HOME Rehabilitation Project. The proposals should be labeled "Legal Services Proposal".

Proposals will also be accepted from trained Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) certified asbestos & lead based paint inspectors to inspect up to ten (10) units to be rehabilitated/reconstructed. The proposals should be labeled "Asbestos & LBP Inspection Proposal" and have a valid DEQ certification number recorded on the outside. The proposers should be familiar with the HUD Requirements, rules and regulations.

Proposals will also be accepted from trained Land Surveyors licensed in Mississippi to survey up to ten (10) properties and house sites of the project in The Town of Glendora’s 2019 HOME project. The proposals should be labeled "Land Surveyor" and include a copy of the Land Surveyor’s Mississippi License. The proposers should be familiar with the HUD Requirements, rules and regulations.

These proposals are requested in accordance with current state law and 24 CFR 85 "Common Rule". The contract(s) will be awarded to the qualified proposers, whose proposals are determined to be most advantageous to the Town.

Those desiring consideration should submit one (1) original proposal and five (5) copies by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Town of Glendora, 78 Westbrooks Street, Post Office Box 90, Glendora, Mississippi 38928. The proposals will be opened and reviewed by the Town of Glendora Board of Aldermen in an open meeting. Proposers may request more information by contacting Granville Sherman, P O Box 1488, Batesville, MS 38606, 662-561-4113, gsherman@ndpdd.com.

No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days following its submission. The board reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

All proposals will be rated on the following system to determine the best firm:

Description and Maximum Points: Qualifications - 40, Experience - 40, Capacity - 20, Total - 100 Points.

Johnny Thomas

Mayor, Town of Glendora