IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Cora Johnson Love, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-27-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of November, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Cora Johnson Love, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 22nd day of November, 2021.

Janice Crawford, Executrix Estate of Cora Johnson Love

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, DECEASED NO. 2021-28-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 9th day of December 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2021-28-2, to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 9th day of December, 2021.

/s/

DESZELL DANIELS, Administrator of the Estate of FLORENCE SAULSBERRY

Of Counsel:

Rob Tyner MSB No. 99253

P.O. Box 179

Sumner, MS 38957

662-375-8756

Solicitor

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OF FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, Deceased CAUSE NO. 2021-28-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs at Law of FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, deceased

You have been made a Defendants to a suit filed in this Court by DESZELL DANIELS, Plaintiff, seeking to determine the heirs at law of FLORENCE SAULSBERRY, deceased.

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 O’Clock A.M. on the 1st day of February, 2022, in courtroom of the Honorable Catherine Farris Carter in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 9th day of December, 2021.

Anita Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, Mississippi

By:Yolanda Hudson, D.C.

NOTICE TO ALL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Pursuant to Section 27-105-305 of the Miss. Code of 1972, notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will receive sealed bids from financial institutions at the regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors until 10.00 a. m on Monday, the 3rd day of January, 2022, in Office of the Chancery Clerk in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi in Charleston, Mississippi, for the privilege of keeping county funds or any part thereof for the year 2022. Said bids shall be opened at the hour of 11:00 a .m on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi All bids should be submitted to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at her office in Charleston or Sumner, Mississippi before the aforementioned time and date.

All bids must designate the kind of security as authorized by law, which the financial institution proposes to give as security for such funds.

Financial institutions may submit bids for one (1) year term and for a two (2) year term, per MS Code 27-105-305.

It is specifically stated that the Board Will take into consideration the financial institution which proposes the best terms and highest rate on the interests to be held by depository.

Done by Order of the Board of Supervisors on the 13th day of December, 2021.

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of Guardianship of Caporsha Tarice Spurlock, A Minor

By Tina Marie Morris, Next Friend vs.

Latricia Larrnetta Spurlock and Unknown Father of A.B.S., Defendants

Cause No. 2021-23-2

UNKNOWN FATHER OF C.T.S. Summons

TO: Unknown father of C.T.S., wherever located, whose name, residence, addresses, wehreabouts, post office address and street address is unknown ot the Plaintiff, and there solicitor, after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal interest as the father of C.T.S.

The Plaintiff is seeking a determination of the putative father of C.T.S. whose date of birth is August 18, 2021, and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial district of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:00 a.m. on January 31, 2022, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County via zoom with a meeting ID of 824 6656 0663 and a passcode of 054737 and in cas eof your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. You may contact Amanda Hargrove, Court Administrator at wmsanders.sjohnson@gmail.com for more information on the zoom hearing.

Issued under my hand and seal, on this the 13th day of December, 201.

By: Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Vickie Ross, D.C.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMMA JEAN ETHERIDGE DUFFER, DECEASED

HENRY GAFFORD DUFFER, PETITIONER NO. 2021-30-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of December, 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2021-30-2, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of EMMA JEAN ETHERIDGE DUFFER, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 14th day of December, 2021

/s/HENRY GAFFORD DUFFER, Executor of the Estate of EMMA JEAN ETHERIDGE DUFFER

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com, Solicitor

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Glendora requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2022 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the City Clerk, Town of Glendora; 78 Westbrooks Street; P O Box 90; Glendora, MS 38928 no later than 4 p.m. on January 11, 2022

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1)prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the Town of Glendora and approve all payment requests.

The Town of Glendora is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Glendora encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The Town of Glendora also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town of Glendora and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the Town of Glendora Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Town of Glendora Board of Alderman will meet to evaluate each proposal. The Town of Glendora may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The Town of Glendora reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town of Glendora will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to the Town of Glendora, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The Town of Glendora has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The City of Charleston requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2022 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the City Clerk, City of Charleston; 135 Court Square; P O Box 420; Charleston, MS 38921, no later than 4 p.m. on January 11, 2022

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the City of Charleston and approve all payment requests.

The City of Charleston is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The City of Charleston encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The City of Charleston also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the City of Charleston and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the City of Charleston Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The City of Charleston Board of Commissioners will meet to evaluate each proposal. The City of Charleston may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The City of Charleston reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the City of Charleston will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to the City of Charleston, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The City of Charleston has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Tutwiler requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2022 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the City Clerk, Town of Tutwiler; 201 Tallahatchie Street; P O Box 176; Tutwiler, MS 38963, no later than 4 p.m. on January 11, 2022

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the Town of Tutwiler and approve all payment requests.

The Town of Tutwiler is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Tutwiler encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The Town of Tutwiler also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town of Tutwiler and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the Town of Tutwiler Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Town of Tutwiler Board of Alderman will meet to evaluate each proposal. The Town of Tutwiler may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The Town of Tutwiler reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town of Tutwiler will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to the Town of Tutwiler, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The Town of Tutwiler has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HAUGHTON LARKINS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-61

BARBARA A. LARKINS, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 22nd day of December, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Robert Haughton Larkins, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 22nd day of December, A.D., 2021.

/s/ Barbara A. Larkins

BARBARA A. LARKINS, Executor of the Estate of ROBERT HAUGHTON LARKINS, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com