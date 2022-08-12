NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Ray’s Auto gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on December 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. at 5008 Oak Grove Road, Oakland, MS 38948. Ray’s Auto reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2019 Ford F150

VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFD41790

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

HELEN BATCHELOR PETITIONER

VS. EMANUEL GREEN, JOANN GREEN, EMANUEL GREEN, JR., ALL OF WHOSE ADDRESSES OR POST OFFICE BOXES REMAIN UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF EMANUEL GREEN, JOANN S. GREEN AND EMANUEL GREEN, JR. ALL OF WHOSE NAMES, ADDRESSES OR POST OFFICE BOXES REMAIN UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI BY AND THROUGH ATTORNEY GENERAL, LYNN FITCH, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY A PART OF BLOCK “H” OF THE DENMAN-THORTON SUBDIVISION LYING WEST OF MURPHY STREET IN THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI PARCEL/PPIN: 059D01016 FORFEITED TAX LAND PATENT NO. 75319 DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO. 2022-59-1

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: EMANUEL GREEN, JOANN GREEN, EMANUEL GREEN, JR., UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF EMANUEL GREEN, JOANN S. GREEN AND EMANUEL GREEN, JR. ALL OF WHOSE NAMES, ADDRESSES OR POST OFFICE BOXES REMAIN UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY A PART OF BLOCK “H” OF THE DENMAN- THORTON SUBDIVISION LYING WEST OF MURPHY STREET IN THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI PARCEL/PPIN: 059D01016

FORFEITED TAX LAND PATENT NO. 75319

You and each of you are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 11:00 O’Clock A.M. on the 12th day of January, 2023, in the courtroom of the Coahoma County Courthouse at Clarksdale, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. The Defendant other than you is the State of Mississippi.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 17th day of November, 2022.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

BY: GM

D.C.

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2002 GMC Envoy

VIN: 1GKDT13S122447993

Tan in color

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2006 BMW 325

VIN: wbayb13596kx32747

Gray in color

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2006 Chrysler 300

VIN: 2C3KA53G37H743094

Gray in color

Odometer reading: ?

4. 2013 Ford Fusion

VIN: 3FA6P0K93DR318627

Odometer reading: ?

5. 2016 Hyundai Accent

VIN: KMHCT4AE2GU032808

Silver in Color

Odometer reading: ?

6. 2011 Chrysler 300

VIN: 2CBCA6CT3BH579572

White in color

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662-647-3601)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

WHEREAS, on the 21st day of December, 2018, TARANETTA Q. HARRIS executed and delivered a land deed of trust to Margaret B. Crockett, Trustee for the benefit of LOOXAHOMA PROPERTIES, LLC, A Mississippi Limited Liability Company, Beneficiary, which is recorded in Book No. 2019, Page 926 and secures a promissory note in the amount of $27,500.00, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deeds of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, LOOXAHOMA PROPERTIES, LLC having requested the undersigned Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, MARGARET B. CROCKETT, as Trustee in said deeds of trust will on DECEMBER 27, 2022, offer for sale at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 A.M. AND 4:00 P.M.) at the Front Door of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Building, located in Charleston, Mississippi, the following described property:

INDEXING: (LOT 8, UNRECORDED PLAT) 13.24 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN THE SE 1/4 OF THE SW1/4 AND SW1/4 OF THE SW1/4 OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

BEGINNING at a point that is 936.62 feet North of the Southeast corner of Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 25 North, Range 3 East; thence West 1431.64 feet to an iron pin; thence North 414.15 feet to an iron pin; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 56 seconds East 1431.81 feet to an iron pin; thence South 391.63 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above description was taken from a plat of survey done by Michael A.. Goralczyk, Calhoun City, MS, PLS #1755.

SOURCE DEED: This the same land and property as conveyed to TARANETTA Q. HARRIS by Warranty Deed dated December 21, 2018 executed by Looxahoma Properties, LLC, A Mississippi Limited Liability Company, recorded as BOOK NO. 2019, PAGE 591 in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

SUBJECT TO: All restrictive covenants as set forth in the Warranty Deed recorded in Book No. 2019, Page 591, as referenced above.

SUBJECT TO: Rights of way and easements for public road and public utilities, subdivision and zoning regulations in effect in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi and further subject to all applicable building restrictions and restrictive covenants of record.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 28th day of November, 2022.

/S/ MARGARET B. CROCKETT

MARGARET B. CROCKETT, TRUSTEE

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVER OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of November 2022, Don Davis, PO Box 74, Tippo, MS 38962, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public waters of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water a the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-52267; Permitted Acreage: 62; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NW1/4 SEC 07 T23N R02E

Application No. GW-52268; Permitted Acreage: 63; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SW1/4 SEC 07 T23N R02E

Application No. GW-52269; Permitted Acreage: 60; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 SEC 33 T24N R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after January 10, 2023, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan SR Permit Data Specialist

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Gene Kelly Dees, Erin Trevey Dees and Duncan Dewayne Dees, Plaintiffs

In the Matter of a Deed Violating the Rule Against Perpetuities

vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Betty L. Dees, Deceased, Defendants

Cause No. 22-CV-50

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) and (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Betty L. Dees or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 17th day of January, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

(x) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Complaint For Declaratory Judgment, to Remonve Cloud From Title, and For Other Relief. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not required you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgment against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 28th day of November, 2022.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 11/30/2022

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 74564.75

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 6765.98

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 16641.31

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 20741.13

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 4892.16

001-121 COMPTROLLER 6060.33

001-122 PURCHASING 6209.73

001-123 INVENTORY 777.79

001-124 RECEIVING 1850.97

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 6876.63

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 11837.24

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 7905.89

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 10346.50

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 3331.50

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 418.34

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 9874.55

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 24281.36

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 10458.63

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 6056.36

001-165 LUNACY COURT 1844.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 8347.43

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 8192.36

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 6882.80

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 9126.37

001-180 ELECTION 19189.75

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 173245.52

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 136932.89

001-201 WORK CENTER 84165.62

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 11028.40

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 5052.59

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4716.89

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 6637.95

001-500 LIBRARY 8433.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 3031.25

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2908.81

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 6432.20

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 2375.00

002-900 INTERFUND TRANSFER 94124.69

026-900 101815.19

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 311522.03

097-233 E911 6784.47

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 1420.57

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 59016.48

108-180 ELECTIONS 1624.87

109-180 ELECTIONS 720.00

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 8201.94

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 1924942.59

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

307-340 TRANSFER STATION 1125.00

400-340 SOLID WASTE 33420.63

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 11377.83

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 3337692.31 ***

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING NOVEMBER 30, 2022 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 15, 2017, KATRENA TELLIS, executed a Deed of Trust to LANCE D. TENNYSON, Trustee for ALEC NELSON, which Deed of Trust is recorded in Land Deed of Trust Book 2017 at page 2072 in the office of the Chancery Clerk for the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable pursuant to the terms of said Deed of Trust, and Lance D. Tennyson, the holder of the note and Deed of Trust having been requested so to do, I will on the 4th day of January, 2023 will offer for sale at public outcry and sell during legal hours between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., at the West front door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi, for cash to the highest and best bidder, the following described land and property, situated in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

The North Half of the West Half of Lot One, Block C of the Eskridge Subdivision of the City of Charleston, and being in the Northeast Ward of the City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

LESS AND EXCEPT: The South Half of the West Half of Lot One, Block C of the Eskridge Subdivision of the City of Charleston, and being in the Northeast Ward of the City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 1st day of December, 2022.

/s/ Lance D. Tennyson LANCE D. TENNYSON, MS Bar #105204

Trustee

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In Re: Validation of Not to Exceed $4,250,000 Tallahatchie County, Mississippi General Obligation Bond, Series 2022

(The “County Bond”)

No: 2022-61

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

To: The Taxpayers of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

You are hereby notified that the matter of the validation of the above-described obligation will be heard on the 16th day of December 2022, at 10 o’clock a.m., in the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi, at or before which time and date written objections to the validation of the issuance of said obligation, if any, must be filed.

By order of the Chancellor, this the 2nd day of December, 2022.

Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LELA JAMES BEARDEN, DECEASED

MARILYN BEARDEN ROBINSON, PETITIONER NO. 2022-33-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 30th day of November, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District in Cause No. 2022-33-2, to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Lela James Bearden, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 30th day of November, 2022.

/s/ Marilyn Bearden Robinson, Executrix of the Estate of Lela James Bearden

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor