IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Heirship of Rose Mariah Wilbourn, Deceased

Cause Number 2021-55

Phyllis Wilbourn Haynes and Sandra Kay Wilbourn, Petitioners

RULE 81(D)(1) SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

First Judicial District

To: All Unkown Heirs of Rose Mariah Wilbourn, Deceased

Take Notice that a heir call will be held in the above styled and numberd action to which you are an interested party on the 21st day of December, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Chancery Court Office in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Rose Mariah Wilbourn, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(1) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, You should appear in court in person on the Date, Time and Place designated above to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 12th day of November, 2021.

Tallahatchie County

First Judicial District

Chancery Court Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

In the Matter of the Estate of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased

Cause No.:

Ryan Hampton Smith, Administrator

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice to Creditors of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 27th day of October, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in the above-referenced cause of action, to the undersigned, Ryan Hampton Smith, of the Estate of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all entities having claims against the estate to present them to the Clerk of this court within ninety (90) days from the date of first (1) publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 17th day of November, 201.

Ryan Hampton Smith, Administrator

Of counsel:

Matt S. McKenzie, MSB# 102361

Tannehill, Carmean & McKenzie, PLLC

829 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite #1

Oxford, Mississippi 38655

Telephone (662) 236-9996

Facsimile (662) 234-3949

FOR LEASE 1,938.19+/- ACRES ALL OR PART

December 15, 2021 at 11:00:00 a.m.

The Department of Finance and Administration will lease by sealed bid approximately 1,938.19 acres of farmland owned by Mississippi State Penitentiary situated in Sunflower County, Mississippi.

Bids will be opened in Jackson, Mississippi on December 15, 2021 at 11:00:00 a.m. The Department of Finance and Administration shall have the authority to reject any and all bids.

For more information contact: Mr. Kent Adams, Real Property Management Director Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management

501 North West Street, Suite 1401 B, Woolfolk Building, Jackson, Mississippi 39201

Or Call: 601-359-3621

Or email: Kent.Adams@dfa.ms.gov