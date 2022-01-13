IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HAUGHTON LARKINS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-61

BARBARA A. LARKINS, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 22nd day of December, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Robert Haughton Larkins, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 22nd day of December, A.D., 2021.

/s/ Barbara A. Larkins

BARBARA A. LARKINS, Executor of the Estate of ROBERT HAUGHTON LARKINS, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 100 KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of an 100KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 24th day of, January 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 24th day of January, 2022 shortly thereafter at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF AN 100KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: Monday, January 24, 2022 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 3rd day of January, 2022.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

AMENDMENT TO THE TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT PLAN

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors, PO Box 350, Charleston MS 38921, intends to amend the current Municipal Solid Waste Plan.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to amend the Solid Waste Management Plan in reference to the proposed location of the Tallahatchie County Solid Waste Transfer Station Site located at 1254 Factory Drive, Charleston, Mississippi in Sections 29, Township 25 North, Range 3 East. The proposed Solid Waste Transfer Station will be owned and operated by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors to serve the existing customers served by Tallahatchie County’s waste removal services, which is all county residents and the Town of Glendora. The proposed Transfer Station will used to transfer municipal wastes the county collects, to a large truck to haul to a landfill. The station will be constructed on a County owned lot that is approximately 15 acres. The Transfer Station site will use approximately 3 acres.

The plan modification documents can be reviewed at the County Courthouse at 125 Court Square, Charleston MS.

A public hearing to invite comments regarding the project is scheduled for:

9:00 A.M, March 7, 2022, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, Charleston, MS. Any interested parties are invited to attend. Comments will be accepted at this meeting or can be mailed to PO Box 350, Charleston MS 38921.

FOR LEASE

O’KEEFE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA (FARM #2608) QUITMAN COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Bids Due: Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 at 2:00:00 p.m.

The Department of Finance and Administration, acting through the Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management in conjunction with The Department of Wildlife, Fishers and Parks will lease by sealed bid farmland owned by The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks situated in Quitman County, Mississippi.

The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and The Department of Finance and Administration, acting through the Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management shall have the authority to reject any and all bids.

Bids will be opened at the following address for more information write:

Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management

Division of Real Property Management

1401 Woolfolk Building, Suite B, 501 North West Street

Jackson, Mississippi 39201

or call 601-359-2896

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2003 Buick Park Avenue

Color: Silver

VIN: 1G4CW54K234171913

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2011 Nissan Rogue

Color: Silver

VIN: JNBASMT1BW562946

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above listed vehicles will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 S. Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

AMENDMENT TO CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CHARLESTON

Be it remembered, that at the regular meeting on January 4th, 2022, of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, there were present Mayor Sedrick Smith, Sr., and Commissioners Gyrone Kenniel, Lloyd C. Smith, Brenda Walton-Willis, Sandy Smith, and Perry Herron, and upon proper motion and second, and Commissioners Gyrone Kenniel, Lloyd Smith, Brenda W. Willis, Sandy Smith, and Perry Herron, voting “YES,” the following Resolution was adopted:

A RESOLUTION DECLARING A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI PROVIDING CHANGES IN THE CHARTER OF SAID CITY

WHEREAS, it is necessary that the City of Charleston’s Charter be clarified to provide for separation of the executive and legislative powers and provide that the Mayor has the executive duty, and the legislative duty shall be vested in the council of the City of Charleston and the Board of Commissioners, which shall become the Board of Aldermen of the City of Charleston; and

WHEREAS, it is necessary to modernize the language of the Charter of the City of Charleston to accomplish this end, and to bring the City closer to operating procedures utilized in other municipalities of its size and comparable status; and

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, that the Charter of said City be and the same is hereby amended and the following shall be added to the Charter of the City of Charleston, Mississippi:

1. The Mayor shall preside at all meetings of the Board of Aldermen and in a case that there shall be equal division, shall give the deciding vote. The executive power of the municipality shall be exercised by the Mayor, and the Mayor shall have the superintending control of all of the officers and affairs of the municipality, and shall take care that the laws and ordinances are executed.

2. The legislative powers of the municipality shall be exercised by the Board of Aldermen by a vote within a legally called meeting. No member of the Board of Aldermen shall give orders to any employee or subordinate of the municipality other than the Alderman’s personal staff. The elected Commissioners of the City of Charleston, following the adoption of this amendment to the City Charter, shall henceforth be referred to as “Aldermen” rather than “Commissioners.”

3. Ordinances adopted by the Board of Aldermen shall be submitted to the Mayor. The Mayor shall, within ten (10) days after receiving any ordinance, shall either approve the ordinance by affixing his signature thereto, or return it to the Board of Aldermen by delivering it to the municipal clerk together with a written statement setting forth his objections thereto or to any part thereof. No ordinance or any item or parts thereof shall take effect without the Mayor’s approval, unless the Mayor fails to return an ordinance to the Board of Aldermen prior to the next meeting of the Board, but no later than fifteen (15) days after it has been presented to him, or unless the Board of Aldermen on reconsideration thereof, on or after the third day following its return by the Mayor shall vote by a vote of 2/3 of the members of the Board, resolved to override the Mayor’s veto. The term “ordinance,” as used in this section shall be deemed to include ordinances, resolutions and orders.

4. There shall be five (5) Aldermen elected in the City of Charleston from five (5) individual wards, with one Alderman to be selected from each ward.

5. For the purposes of determining a quorum of the Board of Aldermen, it shall be necessary that a majority of those elected to the Board of Aldermen be present at a meeting in order to do business.

6. The Amendment to the Charter of the City of Charleston adopted on January 4, 2000, which provides for the salaries of the Mayor and the Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston should stand repealed and in place thereof will be inserted the following:

The salaries of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen and City Clerk and other employees of the City of Charleston shall be determined by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Charleston by Resolution providing for such salaries. Salaries established shall not be arbitrary and unreasonable when considered with the municipal resources and duties of the office.

7. That this Amendment shall take effect and be in force from and after the approval of the Governor of the State of Mississippi.

8. It is further resolved and ordered that this Resolution be published in The Sun-Sentinel, a legal newspaper published in the City of Charleston, for three weeks, after which the proposed amendment shall be submitted to the Governor and shall submit the same to the Attorney General for his opinion. If after said publication for three weeks, one tenth (1/10) of the qualified electors of the municipality shall protest against the proposed amendment, then it shall be submitted to the qualified electors in an election, wherein if ratified by a majority of the electors of the municipality voting in such election, the amendment shall be made to said Charter. In the event within three (3) days from the last publication that 1/10 of the qualified electors do not protest against the amendment, then said amendment shall be made to said Charter.

Dated this the 4 day of January, 2022.

Sedrick Smith, Sr., Mayor

City of Charleston, MS

Attest: Ana Ealy, City Clerk

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FOR REPAIR AND CONSTRUCTION OF BRIDGE COMPONENTS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Charleston, Mississippi until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, and will be publicly opened shortly thereafter, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Charleston, Mississippi on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, for the repair and construction of various bridge items. A specific listing of per line items will be available from the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at the Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail to the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921; and, the Office of Willis Engineering of P.O. Drawer 50, Charleston, Mississippi 38921. The County will not issue any single purchase order for any combination of pay items for less than $2,500.00, unless a lesser amount is agreed upon by both parties. Bidders may bid on individual items. Said bids should be in a sealed envelope clearly labeled “BRIDGE COMPONENTS FOR 2022, TO BE RECEIVED February 2, 2022 at 10:00 o’clock am, in Charleston, Mississippi.

The principal items of work will be paid for at the contract price bid per item, complete and accepted, which price shall be full compensation for mobilizing, removal of existing structure, excavation incidental to construction, furnishing all materials, loading, hauling, unloading and placing and for all labor, equipment, tolls and incidentals necessary to complete the work.

All clean-up and waste material removal shall be the sole responsibility of the contractor, and shall be removed and disposed of by the contractor at his expense. This does not include concrete\beams which shall remain the property of Tallahatchie County.

All material must be acceptable to the County Engineer.

All bids are to be good from the date of acceptance for Fiscal Year 2022.

Basis of Award: The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published per unit cost that will be the lowest and best bid in favor of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letter of qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid, and such proposals will not be considered in making the award.

Copies of bid specifications and bid form can be obtained during normal business hours from the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at the Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail to the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at P.O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921; and, the Office of Willis Engineering of P.O. Box 50, Charleston, Mississippi 38921.

Published by Order of this Board of Supervisors dated 10th day of January, 2022.

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR OFFICE SUPPLIES, GENERAL SUPPLIES, AND MATERIALS FOR USE OF THE COUNTY IN THE YEAR 2022

It appearing to the intention of the Board of Supervisors, that under Mississippi law, it is proper at tine to advertise for supplies and materials to be used by the County and its various subdivisions during the year 2022; therefore, it is ordered that the Clerk of the Board cause the following notice to be published in the Sun-Sentinel in its issues of that paper to be dated January 13th and January 20th, 2022

Notice Calling for Bids for Sale to Tallahatchie County of Supplies, and Materials For Use Of Tallahatchie County and Its Subdivisions During the Year 2022.

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids until the hour of 10:00 0'clock a.m, on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, at the Office of the Chancery Clerk at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, and said bids shall be opened shortly thereafter on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, for the following items:

New and used precast concrete (slabs, caps, wings, rails and accessories);

Culverts (metal concrete, plastic arched, coated, all types and sizes);

Bridge lumber (treated and untreated);

Bridge piling (treated timber, concrete and steel);

Traffic signs (warning, regulatory, hazard, safety and construction, etc.);

Rail road tank cars, all types used for culverts and bridges;

Grader blades - h inch x 8 inches x 7 ft. (Various sizes, etc.) Reinforcing steel;

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids to further consider said bids on an item by item basis. Alternate bids shall be accepted for situations where the best bidder is unable or unwilling to supply the materials or ordered within the time specified.

Note: all items must meet the requirements of Section 703 of the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specification for Road and Bridge Construction.

All bids solicited are for delivery in Charleston and Sumner areas.

Published by Order of this Board of Supervisors, dated 10th day of January, 2022.

CHANCERY CLERK

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Sumner requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2022 CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Sumner; 507 Walnut Street; Post Office Box 397; Sumner, Mississippi 38957, no later than 4 p.m. on February 1, 2022

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications, 2) distribute bid documents, 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 5) hold pre-construction conference, and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the Town of Sumner and approve all payment requests.

The Town of Sumner is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Sumner encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The Town of Sumner also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town of Sumner and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the Town of Sumner Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

One (1) original and six (6) copies of the proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the projects activities, and the status of the projects;

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Town of Sumner Board of Aldermen will meet to evaluate each proposal. The Town of Sumner may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The Town of Sumner reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town of Sumner will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the board and determined to be the most advantageous to the Town of Sumner, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis. The Town of Sumner has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.