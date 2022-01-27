LEGAL NOTICE

Format for Publication of Original Permit Application

I, Tineka Gooch Baily and Deshawn Bailey, I/We the member(s) of Exclusive Liquors LLC, intend to make application for: A Package Retailer Permit as provided for by the local option Alcoholic Beverage Control laws, Section 67-1-1, et. seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated, if granted such permit, I or we propose to operate as a Limited Liability Company under the trade name of Exclusive Liquors LLC located at 12874 Highway 49E Sumner, MS, Tallahatchie County.

The name(s), title(s) and address(es) of the owner(s)/partner(s)/ corporate officer(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/ member(s) trustee of the above named businesses are: Tineka Gooch Bailey and Deshawn Bailey owners 1342 Goosepond Circle Tutwiler, MS.

If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within 15 days from the date this notice was published.

Requests shall be sent to: Chief Counsel, Legal Division Department of Revenue PO Box 22828, Jackson, MS 39225.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSHUA M. MELTON, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 2021-9-2

MARIA A. MELTON, PETITIONER

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all unknown heirs at law of Joshua M. Melton whose names, addresses and/or post office boxes remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Maria A. Melton, Petitioner, seeking to administer the estate of Joshua M. Melton.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10 O’clock A.M. on the 15th day of February, 2022, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 5th day of January , 2022.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATHCIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

BY: /s/ Yolanda Hudson, D.C.

PUBLIC NOTICE

All interested public and private transit and paratransit operators within Coahoma, Tunica, Quitman and Tallahatchie Counties, are hereby advised that Region One Mental Health is applying to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Jackson, Mississippi, for a grant under Section 5310 of the Federal Public Transportation Act, as amended, for the provision of Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Services within Coahoma, Tunic, Quitman and Tallahatchie Counties. This program consists of providing transportation to seniors and individuals with disabilities receiving services at Region One Mental Health in the defined four county areas.

The purpose of this notice is to advise all interested parties, including transit and paratransit operators, of the service being planned for providing transportation services for the elderly and disabled within the area as described above, and to ensure that such a program would not represent a duplication of current or of proposed services provided by existing transit or paratransit operators in the area.

Comments wither for or against this service will be received at any time within seven (7) days from the date of this notice. All comments should be addressed to: Karen Corley, Executive Director, Region One Mental Health, P.O. Box 1046, Clarksdale, MS 38614.

AMENDMENT TO CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CHARLESTON

Be it remembered, that at the regular meeting on January 4th, 2022, of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, there were present Mayor Sedrick Smith, Sr., and Commissioners Gyrone Kenniel, Lloyd C. Smith, Brenda Walton-Willis, Sandy Smith, and Perry Herron, and upon proper motion and second, and Commissioners Gyrone Kenniel, Lloyd Smith, Brenda W. Willis, Sandy Smith, and Perry Herron, voting “YES,” the following Resolution was adopted:

A RESOLUTION DECLARING A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI PROVIDING CHANGES IN THE CHARTER OF SAID CITY

WHEREAS, it is necessary that the City of Charleston’s Charter be clarified to provide for separation of the executive and legislative powers and provide that the Mayor has the executive duty, and the legislative duty shall be vested in the council of the City of Charleston and the Board of Commissioners, which shall become the Board of Aldermen of the City of Charleston; and

WHEREAS, it is necessary to modernize the language of the Charter of the City of Charleston to accomplish this end, and to bring the City closer to operating procedures utilized in other municipalities of its size and comparable status; and

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, that the Charter of said City be and the same is hereby amended and the following shall be added to the Charter of the City of Charleston, Mississippi:

1. The Mayor shall preside at all meetings of the Board of Aldermen and in a case that there shall be equal division, shall give the deciding vote. The executive power of the municipality shall be exercised by the Mayor, and the Mayor shall have the superintending control of all of the officers and affairs of the municipality, and shall take care that the laws and ordinances are executed.

2. The legislative powers of the municipality shall be exercised by the Board of Aldermen by a vote within a legally called meeting. No member of the Board of Aldermen shall give orders to any employee or subordinate of the municipality other than the Alderman’s personal staff. The elected Commissioners of the City of Charleston, following the adoption of this amendment to the City Charter, shall henceforth be referred to as “Aldermen” rather than “Commissioners.”

3. Ordinances adopted by the Board of Aldermen shall be submitted to the Mayor. The Mayor shall, within ten (10) days after receiving any ordinance, shall either approve the ordinance by affixing his signature thereto, or return it to the Board of Aldermen by delivering it to the municipal clerk together with a written statement setting forth his objections thereto or to any part thereof. No ordinance or any item or parts thereof shall take effect without the Mayor’s approval, unless the Mayor fails to return an ordinance to the Board of Aldermen prior to the next meeting of the Board, but no later than fifteen (15) days after it has been presented to him, or unless the Board of Aldermen on reconsideration thereof, on or after the third day following its return by the Mayor shall vote by a vote of 2/3 of the members of the Board, resolved to override the Mayor’s veto. The term “ordinance,” as used in this section shall be deemed to include ordinances, resolutions and orders.

4. There shall be five (5) Aldermen elected in the City of Charleston from five (5) individual wards, with one Alderman to be selected from each ward.

5. For the purposes of determining a quorum of the Board of Aldermen, it shall be necessary that a majority of those elected to the Board of Aldermen be present at a meeting in order to do business.

6. The Amendment to the Charter of the City of Charleston adopted on January 4, 2000, which provides for the salaries of the Mayor and the Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston should stand repealed and in place thereof will be inserted the following:

The salaries of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen and City Clerk and other employees of the City of Charleston shall be determined by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Charleston by Resolution providing for such salaries. Salaries established shall not be arbitrary and unreasonable when considered with the municipal resources and duties of the office.

7. That this Amendment shall take effect and be in force from and after the approval of the Governor of the State of Mississippi.

8. It is further resolved and ordered that this Resolution be published in The Sun-Sentinel, a legal newspaper published in the City of Charleston, for three weeks, after which the proposed amendment shall be submitted to the Governor and shall submit the same to the Attorney General for his opinion. If after said publication for three weeks, one tenth (1/10) of the qualified electors of the municipality shall protest against the proposed amendment, then it shall be submitted to the qualified electors in an election, wherein if ratified by a majority of the electors of the municipality voting in such election, the amendment shall be made to said Charter. In the event within three (3) days from the last publication that 1/10 of the qualified electors do not protest against the amendment, then said amendment shall be made to said Charter.

Dated this the 4 day of January, 2022.

Sedrick Smith, Sr., Mayor

City of Charleston, MS

Attest: Ana Ealy, City Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Jim Edward Newton and Michele Diane Newton, Plaintiffs vs.

Alan Ward Newton, Respondent

Cause No. 2021-26

NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF SEALED BIDS FOR SALE OF PROPERTY BY COMMISSIONER

Please take notice that sealed bids for the sale of the following described property in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, being described as follows:

Ten acres in the SW corner of Lot 14 in the SW1/4 of SW1/4, Section 14, 5 1/2 acres in the NW corner of the NW1/4 of NW1/4, Section 23, same being the particular tracts deeded to me by The Federal Land Bank of New Orleans, dated March 21, 1935, and shown on record at page 9, Book 85, T23N, R1W.

will be held until the hour of 2:00 p.m., February 18, 2022. Sealed bids may be sumbitted to Gerry Speir, Commissioner in the above styled and numbered Cause, by mailing or delivering to him at his address of 119 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921, on or before 2:00 p.m., February 19, 2022. The Commissioner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and said sealed bids shall be made for cash for the sale of the property described hereinabove.

Given under my hand, on this the 17th day of January, 2022.

Gerry Speir, Commissioner

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of December 2021, ALJMP Properties LLC, 214 Valley Road, Ridgeland, MS 39157 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for wildlife management purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application NO. GW-51877; Permitted Acreage: 60; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 07 T25N R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deemint that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reaons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after March 8, 2022, at which time, all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan,

SR Permit Data Specialist